How to get the Ager's Scepter and its catalyst in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost saw the dawn of new weapons, alongside new elements and weapon rarities. For the very first time, Guardians can equip legendary stasis modifications, both in the weapon and the armor sockets. Additionally, for the first time, everyone will be able to use a stasis-infused exotic trace rifle this season.
Bungie announced two new exotic weapons ahead of Season 15. These are the Lorentz Driver and Ager's Scepter. While the Guardians can get hold of the exotic Linear Fusion Rifle, they need to work a little harder to get their hands on the exotic stasis Trace Rifle in Destiny 2.
How to get the Destiny 2 weapon with a catalyst
1) Finding the Atlas Skews
To start things off, the Guardians will need to find a set of Atlas Skews scattered across the Dreaming City. The quest needed for this is called "Tracing the Stars," which can be acquired from the H.E.L.M.
In the most recent Destiny 2 weekly reset, Wayfinder's Compass will provide the last step to collect the Atlas Skews within the entirety of the Harbinger's Cathedral. After acquiring it, the final steps of the Hollow Coronation Questline will be triggered. Guardians have to calibrate weapons and their elemental skills inside strikes and various activities.
2) Parallax Trajectories and enemy defeats
To take this step, Guardians will need to calibrate their rifles by killing enemies inside the Destiny 2 seasonal activity called Astral Alignment. Alongside this, they also need to collect a total of 100 Parallax Trajectories.
Weapons such as Scout, Sniper, Fusion, Linear Fusion, Pulse, and Auto will all count towards the quest's progress. Each Astral Alignment throws in many enemies towards the Guardians, so a primary rifle with two to three runs will be enough to complete this step.
3) Champions and Super kills
This next step is a bit grindy for the Guardians, as it requires each player to kill a total of 18 Champions and 20 Super kills inside the Astral Alignment.
The main issue here is to get the Champion mobs inside the seasonal activity. Since it is a six-player playlist, just one hit on the elite enemy will count as a kill in the questline. Super will be fairly easy compared to this.
4) Collecting Strands of Nobility
Guardians will now be tasked with another step that asks them to find three Strands of Nobility from thieves across the galaxy. This step is rather simple, where a total number of three specific strikes needs completion.
The strikes in question are Lake of Shadows, The Glassway, and The Disgraced.
5) Final Boss
The next step will be asking the Guardians to take the exotic Trace Rifle, Ager's Scepter. Using this, rocks marked with white diamonds across the galaxy and the Shattered Realm can now be destroyed.
After blasting through inside the hidden chamber, Hive enemies will be alongside the boss to complete this Destiny 2 exotic mission.
A few hours after the weekly reset, Bungie's official Twitter account announced the arrival of Trace Rifle's catalyst.
Guardians will be able to get hold of the catalyst by opening the Wayfinder's Trove at the end of each Astral Alignment activity.