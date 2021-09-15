How to get the Ager's Scepter and its catalyst in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost saw the dawn of new weapons, alongside new elements and weapon rarities. For the very first time, Guardians can equip legendary stasis modifications, both in the weapon and the armor sockets. Additionally, for the first time, everyone will be able to use a stasis-infused exotic trace rifle this season.

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame



Let Ager's Scepter light the way.



bung.ie/lost A weapon worthy of a prince.Let Ager's Scepter light the way. A weapon worthy of a prince.



Let Ager's Scepter light the way.



bung.ie/lost https://t.co/rU8kdUZXdy

Bungie announced two new exotic weapons ahead of Season 15. These are the Lorentz Driver and Ager's Scepter. While the Guardians can get hold of the exotic Linear Fusion Rifle, they need to work a little harder to get their hands on the exotic stasis Trace Rifle in Destiny 2.

How to get the Destiny 2 weapon with a catalyst

1) Finding the Atlas Skews

Atlas Skew inside the Cathedral for week 4 (Image via Bungie)

To start things off, the Guardians will need to find a set of Atlas Skews scattered across the Dreaming City. The quest needed for this is called "Tracing the Stars," which can be acquired from the H.E.L.M.

In the most recent Destiny 2 weekly reset, Wayfinder's Compass will provide the last step to collect the Atlas Skews within the entirety of the Harbinger's Cathedral. After acquiring it, the final steps of the Hollow Coronation Questline will be triggered. Guardians have to calibrate weapons and their elemental skills inside strikes and various activities.

2) Parallax Trajectories and enemy defeats

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost armors (Image via Bungie)

To take this step, Guardians will need to calibrate their rifles by killing enemies inside the Destiny 2 seasonal activity called Astral Alignment. Alongside this, they also need to collect a total of 100 Parallax Trajectories.

Weapons such as Scout, Sniper, Fusion, Linear Fusion, Pulse, and Auto will all count towards the quest's progress. Each Astral Alignment throws in many enemies towards the Guardians, so a primary rifle with two to three runs will be enough to complete this step.

3) Champions and Super kills

Destiny 2 Champion mobs (Image via Bungie)

This next step is a bit grindy for the Guardians, as it requires each player to kill a total of 18 Champions and 20 Super kills inside the Astral Alignment.

The main issue here is to get the Champion mobs inside the seasonal activity. Since it is a six-player playlist, just one hit on the elite enemy will count as a kill in the questline. Super will be fairly easy compared to this.

4) Collecting Strands of Nobility

Glassway strike in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Guardians will now be tasked with another step that asks them to find three Strands of Nobility from thieves across the galaxy. This step is rather simple, where a total number of three specific strikes needs completion.

The strikes in question are Lake of Shadows, The Glassway, and The Disgraced.

5) Final Boss

Final boss location, Kelgorath (Image via Bungie)

The next step will be asking the Guardians to take the exotic Trace Rifle, Ager's Scepter. Using this, rocks marked with white diamonds across the galaxy and the Shattered Realm can now be destroyed.

After blasting through inside the hidden chamber, Hive enemies will be alongside the boss to complete this Destiny 2 exotic mission.

A few hours after the weekly reset, Bungie's official Twitter account announced the arrival of Trace Rifle's catalyst.

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame The Catalyst for Ager's Scepter will become available to drop from Wayfinder's Troves in the Astral Alignment activity starting after the reset on 9/21/21. The Catalyst for Ager's Scepter will become available to drop from Wayfinder's Troves in the Astral Alignment activity starting after the reset on 9/21/21.

Guardians will be able to get hold of the catalyst by opening the Wayfinder's Trove at the end of each Astral Alignment activity.

Also Read

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen