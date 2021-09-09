Top 5 PvE weapons of Destiny 2 Season of the Lost 

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost is in its third week with five more months of activities still to go. With the addition of new weapons, armor, and exotics, the community has found suitable builds to go around the current meta.

With the introduction of "Particle Deconstruction," one of the artifact modifications this season, plenty of weak exotic weapons have turned up within the Guardian's inventory. Most of them are now the first choice in endgame PvE activities.

Aside from this, there are also Legendary weapons that have caught the eye of the community to fulfill specific roles against various enemies.

Best PvE weapons in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost

5) Chroma Rush

Destiny 2 legendary auto rifle, Chroma Rush (Image via Bungie)

Chroma Rush is a 720 RPM kinetic Legendary auto-rifle that was introduced in Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer. Being one of the rarest archetypes in the game, the auto-rifle can be very deadly when it comes to clearing additional enemies as long as it's got the right perks installed.

The best perks to go for in Chroma Rush are Subsistence for 100% reload uptime after defeating an enemy and Rampage for a triple damage bonus after defeating a combatant. Season of the Lost also brought in Anti-Barrier modifications to get paired up with this weapon type.

4) Stochastic Variable

Legendary submachine gun, Stochastic Variable (Image via Bungie)

Stochastic Variable is a 900 RPM lightweight framed Legendary submachine gun from the FWC faction in Destiny 2. Another weapon of the rarest archetype, the high rate of fire paired with the right perks makes up for the absence of Recluse inside PvE.

The best perks for Stochastic Variable for PvE are Feeding Frenzy to decrease the reload time with each kill and Wellspring for greater ability recharge after defeating a combatant.

3) Vulpecula

Kinetic hand cannon, Vulpecula (Image via Bungie)

Vulpecula is a 180RPM kinetic hand cannon that can be acquired from Prismatic Recaster at H.E.LM. or at the end of each Astral Alignment activity in Destiny 2. With the right perks, Guardians can make use of this archetype in end-game activities to clear additional enemies.

The best perk rolls for Vulpecula are Shoot to Loot for reloading the weapon after shooting an ammo brick and Explosive Payload for an area-of-effect detonation on impact.

2) One Thousand Voices

One Thousand Voice exotic fusion rifle (Image via Bungie)

One of the most under-used raid exotics in Destiny 2, One Thousand Voices finally gets the recognition it deserves in Season of the Lost. With its latest mod, Particle Deconstruction, the Fusion Rifles deal increased damage to all combatants, making this the primary powerful weapon for the Guardians to damage bosses this season.

1) Vex Mythoclast

Exotic raid Fusion Rifle, Vex Mythoclast (Image via Bungie)

Although the weapon falls under the Fusion Rifle category, Vex Mythoclast works more like an Auto Rifle in terms of fire-type. It is a solar elemental exotic which can also shoot an overcharged burst like a traditional Fusion Rifle to deal increased damage to enemies.

Paired with the Particle Deconstruction mod, Path of the Burning Steps exotic, and sandbox buff of 20%, Vex Mythoclast has the highest PvE damage output in Destiny 2 Season 15. This is mainly because of its increased rate of fire among other Fusion Rifles as well.

This weapon can be acquired by finishing the raid, Vault of Glass in Destiny 2.

