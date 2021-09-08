All Atlas Skews locations for Destiny 2 quest Tracing the Stars III 

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost just entered its third week and brought in an array of quests, seasonal activities, and challenges. Much like every week, Guardians have to finish a series of weekly seasonal quests, alongside the exotic ones, to get their hands on high-level gear.

The latest week of Season 15 brought in the third step of the exotic quest for the stasis trace rifle, called Ager's Scepter. The quest is divided into numerous steps, where Guardians need to find Atlas Skews scattered across the Dreaming City in Destiny 2.

Locations for the Atlas Skews in the third week of Destiny 2 Season of the Lost

1) Rheasilvia Lower Level

First Atlas Skew location in Dreaming City (Image via Destiny 2)

To get to the first location, Guardians need to spawn into the Divalian Mists waypoint and head left through the cave just west of the main spawn. After following the path, the Atlas Skew can be found on the cliff below the white bridge.

2) Rheasilvia Temple Overlook

Second Atlas Skew location in Dreaming City (Image via Destiny 2)

Just east of the first location, Guardians can find the second Atlas Skew just on top of the cliff in front of the main white temple in Dreaming City. The path opposite of the first Skew will lead everyone there.

Guardians can also track this by their waypoint upon getting closer to it or a patrol objective that is supposed to be present just beside it.

3) Rheasilvia Secluded Statue

Third Atlas Skew location in Dreaming City (Image via Destiny 2)

Guardians will need to get their jumping boots on for this one as the third Atlas Skew is located on the eastern part of the map, on top of a cliff.

Everyone needs to navigate to the right side from the main entrance of the white temple and follow the cliffs. After a certain point, Guardians will see a waypoint for the nearby Skew location.

4) Harbinger Sidehall Statue

Fourth Atlas Skew location in Dreaming City (Image via Bungie)

The fourth Atlas Skew can be found inside the main white temple in the Dreaming City. Guardians will need to follow the only path inside until they find themselves in the Harbinger Sidehall.

Harbinger Sidehall statue (Image via Destiny 2)

After entering the sidehall, the Atlas Skew can be found near a statue at the end of the blue hall to the right.

5) Harbinger Ahamkara Skulls

Fifth Atlas Skew location in Dreaming City (Image via Destiny 2)

The fifth and final Skew of Destiny 2's exotic quest can be found just opposite the fourth location, down the cliff, and inside a cave.

Cliffside opposite to the fourth Atlas Skew (Image via Bungie)

Following the cave below the cliff, Guardians will get the final piece of Atlas Skew at the end of the road in front of the wall statues.

Edited by Shaheen Banu