Artifact mods from Destiny 2 Season of the Lost might undergo rework

Artifacts of Destiny 2 are unlockable pieces that can be acquired after finishing the prologue of an exclusive seasonal questline. Each artifact contains modifications to the Guardian's armor, which further synergizes with a weapon-type against elite enemies or the chances of getting extra loot.

Usually, every seasonal artifact contains mods for a specific weapon to counter the Champion elites in endgame PvE activities. These mods include Overload, Anti-Barrier and Unstoppable. They counter their respective Champion types in strikes, raids, seasonal activities, lost sectors and exotic quests.

Players are not happy with the seasonal mods in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost

In a recent interview with PC Gamer, Destiny 2 game director Joe Blackburn addressed complaints by the community about the seasonal artifact and how it works.

The main idea behind the artifact mods is the ability to unlock each mod to the Guardian's advantage. However, this can only be done by earning EXPs and getting unlockables in the artifact. The main priority for players is to get the anti-champion mods first, then make their way up to the fifth tier to get the seasonal weapon exclusives.

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost artifact, Wayfinder's Compass (Image via Bungie)

Each artifact contains a total of 25 modifications, with five tiers and five mods in each column. The maximum number of mods that a Guardian can hold is 12. Game director Joe Blackburn said they had created this system to decrease complexity and make new players feel less overwhelmed.

Guardians can reset the entire artifact and start over again in terms of choosing different mods. However, this process requires the in-game currency Glimmer for each unlock. The community isn't too happy with the choices they have been given with the Champion modifications as well, asking for a rework in the middle of the season.

Anti-champion mods in the seasonal artifact (Image via Bungie)

The development team for Destiny 2 has seen the community's way of getting around these mechanics and is hoping for a possible change in the artifact later on. While it isn't clear whether Bungie will be getting their hands on the anti-champion mods, everyone might be able to use all 25 mods present in the artifact in the near future.

Edited by Sabine Algur