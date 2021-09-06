Vex Mythoclast is now one of the best exotic weapons in Destiny 2

One of the primary reasons why Destiny 2 has raids as endgame activities is the exclusive exotic weapons that come along with them. Guardians are also required to run each new raid to get their hands on high-level pinnacle gear.

As each raid will only drop one of the exclusive exotic weapons in Destiny 2, they are usually game-changing and synergize with the meta of any new season.

In a revamped raid from Destiny 1, Vault of Glass, Guardians had to push through a total of seven encounters. Killing all kinds of Vex enemies, and lastly, the raid-boss Atheon, Time's Conflux, everyone earned a chance to get the exotic fusion rifle, Vex Mythoclast.

Guardians can also farm for the catalyst inside the same raid in Destiny 2.

Vex Mythoclast buffed in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost

Vex Mythoclast is an exotic solar fusion rifle that sits in the energy slot of the inventory. With every buff implemented on the weapon this season, alongside a system of infinite primary ammunition, Vex Mythoclast became one of the most potent raids exotic, from the very least.

Before Destiny 2 patch 3.3.0, the fusion rifle dealt 1800 approximate damage to enemies per crit, which increased to 2700 approximate crit damage after the patch in Season 15.

However, Guardians are required to apply specific modifications to make this weapon genuinely shine. Destiny 2 Season of the Lost brought an artifact exclusive modification that applies debuff and grants increased damage with fusion rifles to any combatants.

The Vex Mythoclast, with the recent buff of 20% damage to enemies in PvE, and additional damage with the catalyst, truly shines as a raid-exclusive exotic weapon.

Adding to this, the exotic leg armor for the Titans, "The Path of Burning Steps," with the perk "Firewalker," grants damage escalation to weapons with solar final blows. With each stack, Guardians can gain a total of 62% damage bonus with Vex Mythoclast, along with the catalyst.

The Titan exotic leg armor, Path of Burning Steps (Image via Bungie)

The "Particle Deconstruction" modification grants a 40% damage buff to fusion rifles after five hits. While other weapons of this type take increased time in implementing the debuffs to the enemies, Vex Mythoclast can do it rather quickly.

Being a fusion rifle, it has an automatic fire-type, therefore taking less time for the weapon to proc the debuff.

In total, Vex Mythoclast can deal up to 122% bonus damage in Destiny 2 PvE. It is only possible with 40% Particle Deconstruction debuff, 62% Path of Burning Steps exotic buff stacks, and a sandbox PvE buff of 20%.

