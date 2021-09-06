Destiny 2 weekly reset (September 7-14): Trials of Osiris returns, Infamy boost and more 

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost will be entering its third week this Tuesday at the scheduled reset time. It will bring in a new set of seasonal challenges, activities, nightfall strikes, Trials of Osiris for the first time in Season 15, and many more.

Bungie announced a new set of weapons for this season's nightfall reward pool and one in the Trials of Osiris. The weapons include Hothead and Shadow Price at nightfall alongside Reed's Regret in the Trials of Osiris. Guardians can get their hands on thes gear by doing the endgame PvP and PvE activities.

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost third weekly reset from September 7

1) Trials of Osiris returns

Trials of Osiris vendor, Saint-14 (Image via Bungie)

Starting September 10, the Trials of Osiris will get an entirely new look with reputational systems, passages, and matchmaking. Like before, Guardians will be able to enter the end-game Trials activity with their friends, alongside another new option to solo for players with a more reserved playstyle.

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost has a new Trials exclusive weapon added to the reward pool, called Reed's Regret. This Power Linear Fusion Rifle is the first legendary in the slot that deals stasis damage. Additionally, each passage won't count any loss from the matches, which will make it easier for Guardians to get the weapons that they need.

2) Infamy boost

Destiny 2 gambit vendor, The Drifter (Image via Bungie)

Much like the valor boost for the ongoing week, the Guardians will get to play Gambit alongside earning boosted infamy points with each completed match.

Before Season of the Lost, each infamy rank earned by Guardians was measured by the number of win-streaks inside the Gambit activity. However, this has changed to just the "activity-streak" where the number of infamies earned will be measured by several back-to-back Gambit matches played by an individual.

Other than Gambit matches, Infamy can also be earned by finishing bounties from the Drifter. By reaching reputation rank 16, the ritual rocket launcher Ascendancy, or its gambit ornament, can also be unlocked by the Guardians.

3) Nightfall

Exodus Crash strike in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Exodus Crash is a Fallen-based vanguard activity that will be in the Nightfall category for the upcoming week. Guardians can run this strike from Adept 1250 to Legend 1350.

The weapons that will most likely drop after finishing the strike are, Comedian, and Shadow Price.

