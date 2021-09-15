All 5 Atlas Skew locations for Destiny 2 Hollow Coronation exotic quest 

Destiny 2 just had a weekly reset with a series of new quests, challenges, and activities. Guardians have to dive in through the deep caves and temples of the Dreaming City to acquire the Atlas Skews once again.

However, the quest steps for this week will see their end as Mara Sov will provide the Guardians with the final task after this. Finishing it will reward players with the exotic Linear Fusion Rifle, called Ager's Scepter. Much like before, Atlas Skews can be found scattered across multiple locations within the Dreaming City.

Atlas Skew Locations and the Destiny 2 Hollow Coronation quest in the Dreaming City

1) Confluence Giant Crystal

First Skew location on the Dreaming City (Image via Destiny 2)

The first Atlas Skew from Destiny 2 can be found by accessing one out of three portals. Since these cannot be seen on the map, the closest portal can be found towards the Spine of Keres.

The portal is located below the bridge, inside a cave towards the right. The very first Atlas Skew can be found right by the blue crystal at the end of the hallway.

2) Harbinger Cathedral

Second Atlas Skew location in the Cathedral (Image via Bungie)

The second Atlas Skew in Destiny 2 can be found on the right of the blue crystal, through the hallway. Guardians will find themselves in an open space, with four different routes leading to other locations.

The Atlas Skew can be found through the hallway on the right. A waypoint beneath the statue at the end of the cathedral will pop up.

3) Confluence Throne Portal

Third Atlas Skew location (Image via Bungie)

Guardians can track themselves back from the previous path which led players to the second Skew in the Destiny 2 cathedral. After coming to the open space, the hallway on the right will lead players to the corrupted room.

The Atlas Skew can be seen from a distance as it will pop up with a waypoint.

4) Confluence Tree Triad

Fourth Atlas Skew location (Image via Bungie)

Guardians need to head back to the open area within the Cathedral, and head right through the hallway, towards the tree.

The fourth Atlas Skew can be found just beside the tree inside the room.

5) Garden Entry Statue

Fifth Atlas Skew location (Image via Bungie)

The last and final piece of the Atlas Skew can be found through the path in front of the tree.

Also Read

Guardians will see a waypoint for the main Atlas Skew, just opposite the portal leading back to Dreaming City.

Genshin Impact fan? Follow our Twitter handle for all the latest news, rumours, leaks, and more!

Edited by Siddharth Satish