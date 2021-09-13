Destiny 2 weekly reset (September 14-21): Double Vanguard ranks, Corrupted Nightfall, and more

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost enters its fourth week and once again features a new series of quests, challenges, and activities. This time, the Guardians have to keep an eye out for the double ranking rewards in the Vanguard Strike reputation. With Sedia being the final boss of Nightfall in the upcoming week, everyone will be busy farming for exclusive gear and reputation ranks.

Shaxx will also bring in the Showdown, a 3v3 PvP game mode where a team gathers wins after eliminating other Guardians. Additionally, the Vault of Glass raid will also mix in the "Stangers in Time" challenge for additional pinnacles.

Fourth Weekly Reset for Destiny 2 Season of the Lost (September 14-21)

1) Nightfall Strike

Corrupted Nightfall strike, The Corrupted (Image via Bungie)

The Guardian is due to take on Sedia, the corrupt Techeun in the upcoming week's Nightfall Strike. This has been said to be the toughest Nightfall to complete at the Master and Grandmaster difficulties.

Corrupted was recorded to be the longest strike in Destiny 2, with a total of five encounters. It throws in both the Hive and Taken enemies, with a few Scorns at the very beginning. The Guardians will have to make their way through ascended planes alongside numerous Taken and Hive enemies to face the final boss Sedia.

Additionally, the Champion mobs that everyone will most likely face are Unstoppable, and Barriers. Guardians will be rewarded double the amount of Vanguard points for Zavala's reputation in the upcoming week from September 14th to 21st.

2) Showdown on Crucible

Destiny 2 Showdown game mode on Crucible (Image via Bungie)

Showdown in Destiny 2 is a 3v3 PvP game mode, that works much like a mixture between the Survival and Trials of Osiris. The main idea is simple, two teams face each other to gather as many kills as possible. The team gaining the most kills wins each round.

The first team to gain three round wins takes the match.

3) Vault of Glass

Vault of Glass raid in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The Guardians will have to complete the "Stangers in Time" challenge to get two pinnacle weapons at the end of the Gatekeeper encounter.

For this, a fireteam of six will need to coordinate with each other to kill the Wyverns and the Minotaur at the same time. This needs to be done within both the current and future portals.

