Destiny 2 players have found a way to cheese the boss fight in Exodus Crash Strike

Destiny 2 has some of the most memorable boss fights across numerous missions and activities. From campaigns, strikes, to dungeons, and even raids, Bungie is known for making the most challenging boss fights based on activity.

Like every other community, Guardians from Destiny 2 also look for easy ways around these bosses to secure loot as soon as possible.

One of these bosses can be found inside numerous Nightfall Strike missions. While there are four difficulties, each scales up in terms of power requirements and damage input. This week, the community found a way to cheese the boss at the end of the Exodus Crash in the third week of Destiny 2 Season 15.

Thaviks boss cheese in Exodus Crash Nightfall of Destiny 2

Destiny 2 Exodus Crash Strike is a Year 1 PvE activity released alongside the Red War campaign. Guardians usually have to make their way through the planet of Nessus and groups of Fallen enemies. At the very end, Thaviks, an invisible Fallen, will be the boss alongside its minions.

The entire fight is pretty straightforward, where the Guardians have to avoid being electrocuted to the floor, alongside a few explosive Shanks. After a few waves, Thaviks will appear, and the damage phase will begin. This normally has two or three phases, depending on the amount of damage dealt with by the boss.

However, each Destiny 2 Nightfall difficulty comes with a twist, which is why the Guardians tend to look for spots to finish an encounter easily. From Hero difficulty at 1290 to the Masters in 1350, Exodus Crash throws Champion mobs towards the players even during the boss phase.

The community has found a workaround to get around the entire fight, although it takes a little extra time than usual to finish.

The first cheese spot is just below the electric platform. Guardians can use Heat Rises, Healing Grenade, or Thundercrash and stand under the arena's left pocket. This spot is for one person, which grants the rest of the fireteam a chance for infinite revivals.

First cheese spot inside the boss room (Image via Cheese Forever)

The second spot is left towards the platform, right at the entrance of the boss room. This is for three people, therefore, making it crowded. The backside of this platform is really slippery, so Guardians can hold on to the front portion by crouching.

Second cheese spot in the Exodus Crash Nightfall (Image via Cheese Forever)

As this spot has a fair distance from the ground, most of the bullets from enemies won't reach. Guardians have a fair chance at dealing damage to bosses without dying. Towards the right of this spot, there will be a message saying, "Turn Back," as it is out of bounds.

So players cheesing this Destiny 2 Nightfall need to be careful as they move in specific areas.

