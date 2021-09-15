All seasonal challenges in fourth week of Destiny 2 Season of the Lost

The Guardians enter the fourth week of Destiny 2 Season of the Lost, as Mara Sov brings additional challenges. Each week, the Dreaming City needs cleansing from the Xivu Arath's grasp, further requiring aiding the Techeuns. Aside from this, the shattered realm also holds numerous mysteries for Guardians to gather EXPs.

As usual, everyone will have to complete the Astral Alignment alongside the additional quests. There are also some objectives involving the calibration of weapons and crucibles for this week's challenges.

Seasonal challenges for Week 4 in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost

1) Wayfinder's Voyage IV

Wayfinder's Compass in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Guardians need to complete the quest using a seasonal artifact called Wayfinder's Compass. Additionally, Scorn enemies need defeating across the system.

Wayfinder's Voyage completion required: 1

Scorn enemies need killing: 200

Bonus progress will be granted with each melee kill. A small amount of EXP and Wayfinder's Compass calibration level will be rewarded to everyone.

2) Astral Telemetry II

Parallax Trajectories need to be collected for this objective. This is the seasonal currency that is used to focus engrams on the Prismatic Recaster inside the H.E.L.M.

Parallax Trajectory collection required: 6,000

After completing this objective, Guardians will be rewarded with a small amount of EXP.

3) Astral Authority

Ager's Scepter exotic stasis Trace rifle (Image via Bungie)

Trace Rifle calibration is required against combatants in Destiny 2. Enemies inside the Astral Alignment or Shattered Realm will grant bonus progress.

Trace Rifle kills needed: 300

A chunk of EXPs and Wayfinder's Compass calibration will be rewarded.

4) Ley Line Mysteries

The Shattered Realm in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Ascendant Mysteries are scattered across the Shattered Realm. Guardians need to find them alongside the Trivial Mysteries throughout their runs.

Trivial Mysteries required: 20

Ascendant Mysteries required: 2

Beacons Aligned: 6

Everyone will be once again rewarded with EXPs and calibration of Wayfinder's Compass.

5) Entertain Lord Shaxx

Guardians will need to flex their skills inside the weekly Destiny 2 game mode called Showdown. Each win will grant bonus progress.

Progress calibration: 15

Vast amounts of EXPs and Bright Dust will be the reward after completion.

6) High-Value Hunter

Gambit vendor, Drifter (Image via Bungie)

Everyone has to defeat powerful enemies inside the Gambit game mode for this challenge. Bonus progress will be additionally granted after defeating a High-Value target.

Combatants need defeating: 75

A chunk of EXP and Bright Dust will be rewarded after finishing the challenge.

7) Trials of the Tinker

This one is rather simple, where Guardians will have to unlock a total of twelve modifications from the seasonal artifact, Wayfinder's Compass.

8) Precision Calibration

The Guardians will need to get their big guns out, as the eighth seasonal challenge of Destiny 2 Season 15 requires everyone to land precision blows on their enemies. Weapons such as Scout Rifle, Linear Fusion Rifle, and Sniper Rifle will only count. Headshots against other players will grant bonus progress.

Calibration required: 200

Once again, a huge amount of EXP and Bright Dust will be rewarded after completing the objective.

9) Vanguard's Chosen

The Corrupted Nightfall strike (Image via Bungie)

Also Read

Any Nightfall Strike on Hero or Higher difficulty needs completion. Guardians will be rewarded with a Nightfall exclusive weapon, several EXPs, and Bright Dust.

Genshin Impact fan? Follow our Twitter handle for all the latest news, rumours, leaks, and more!

Edited by Ravi Iyer