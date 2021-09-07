Bungie wants Gjallarhorn to make new players useful in Destiny 2

One of the surprising announcements from the Destiny 2 showcase last month was the return of Gjallarhorn. Guardians all around the system can get their hands on this exotic rocket launcher during Bungie's 30th-anniversary event after completing a dungeon.

Bungie is looking to make the upcoming anniversary event memorable for the next few years to come. The exotic rocket launcher will be available for a limited time and can only be acquired at the end of the event's temporary dungeon.

Bungie's plan for the Gjallarhorn rocket launcher in Destiny 2

Recently, in an interview with Polygon, game director Joe Blackburn and general manager Justin Truman opened up about the future they're building up surrounding the infamous exotic rocket launcher.

Gjallarhorn was the first exotic weapon in Destiny 1 that challenged the overall gameplay mechanics and overpowered bosses from endgame activities. While the drop rate wasn't high enough, the exotic vendor Xur brought the weapon, giving access to every Guardian in the game.

Truman said that Bungie's main priority for the 30th-anniversary celebration in Destiny 2 is to call back the journey and the experience they've had with their players. This includes the loot caves of Destiny 1, alongside the exotic defining moment where everyone understood what the Gjallarhorn was.

Starting December 7, Bungie will begin its event celebrating the 30th-anniversary based around the original game's loot cave as a dungeon, where Guardians will emerge with the Gjallarhorn at the end. So it is clear there won't be any conditions in terms of power levels for anyone to participate in the event.

Blackburn added that he sees Gjallarhorn as the ultimate equalizer, mainly because it puts new players on the drive during the damage dealing boss phases. The company's main idea behind this exotic rocket launcher is to make it as easy to use as possible.

He added that Guardians using Gjallahorns don't need to land crits or know a specific mechanic like the Anarchy. Everyone simply needs to aim, shoot, and reload for the next set of projectiles, therefore making it very easy to use for the Destiny 2 new light players.

