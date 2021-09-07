Hawkmoon now shoots infinite Paracausal bullets with this Destiny 2 glitch

Each season of Destiny 2 contains a few glitches and bugs that later prove to be game-changing in terms of mechanics and activities. Usually, Bungie takes the initiative and patches up whatever fault the game has, including a few sandboxes and weapon changes.

there's a hilarious bug in Destiny 2 right now that lets you 1 shot people infinitely in crucible with Hawkmoon. Here's @ShmurdaBenny demonstrating how broken this is 😂 https://t.co/3Fzh2FFtHq pic.twitter.com/kWS9TrNsAO — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) September 6, 2021

The community recently got a hold of one of the most troubling glitches in Destiny 2 and exploited it to the point where it is unstoppable even within the PvP. The exotic hand cannon, Hawkmoon, is known for dealing a massive amount of damage with a single bullet.

However, due to a recent glitch, Guardians can proc the high-damage bullet infinite times.

The Hawkmoon glitch in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost

Hawkmoon is an exotic kinetic 140 RPM hand cannon that users can only acquire by completing the "Harbinger" quest on EDZ. Upon completing the quest, the first drop they will get is this exotic weapon, with a missing perk on one of the slots.

To unlock the missing perks, Guardians have to complete the "Harbinger" quest multiple times and earn a chance to acquire a suitable perk for the hand cannon. The intrinsic perk, "Paracausal Shot," states:

"Final blows and precision hits with Hawkmoon grant stacks of Paracausal Charge. The final round in the magazine deals bonus damage based on the number of stacks. Stowing Hawkmoon on the final round removes this bonus."

The catalyst for the weapon increases Hawkmoon's reload speed, handling, and range, based on the number of Paracausal stacks made beforehand.

To make the glitch work, the Guardians need two essential gears to get things started. First, the exotic hand-cannon Hawkmoon itself, and the exotic leg armor for the Hunter class, called Lucky Pants. Hence, the glitch seems to be most effective among the Hunters in Destiny 2.

🤯NEW DESTINY 2 VIDEO!🤯



Ever wanted to turn your favorite Exotic Hand Cannon into a RAID BOSS MELTER!?



Well with the massive buff to Lucky Pants, you can!



Testing 5 Exotic Hand Cannons to find the Best DPS!

CHECK IT OUT:

➡️https://t.co/VORM4VwEvL⬅️ pic.twitter.com/eeU63muTaz — KackisHD (@RickKackis) August 28, 2021

After hitting an enemy with the 7-stack Paracausal shot, Guardians will need to take out their ghosts and wait for a few seconds. The bullet will return inside the weapon, with the only difference being that it will be a Paracausal shot, giving the players a one-hit kill potential at all times.

Lucky Pants seems to work very well with this glitch, as the Hunter exotic piece has an internal hand cannon holster mod equipped within it. The holster mods, however, were just introduced with the Destiny 2 Season of the Lost.

The Lucky Pants buff paired with exotic hand cannons has already proven to be quite effective with the new mods.

With the weekly reset of Destiny 2 right around the corner, Bungie will more than likely release a patch to fix this issue. Guardians can also keep an eye out for the upcoming TWAB on September 10, where the company might address this bug and announce a patch.

