Reed's Regret: Everything you need to know about the new Destiny 2 Linear Fusion Rifle

Destiny 2's revamped version of Trials of Osiris game mode is in full swing right now with new reputation systems and weapons. For the past couple of days, the endgame PvP activity has seen the highest peak in the player base since its release in the game, showing how much the changes impacted the community.

By reworking the passages, the Guardians can also hold the newest powerful Linear Fusion Rifle, called Reed Regret. With seasonal modifications and Particle Deconstruction, everyone can make full use of this legendary Trials gear to deal in massive numbers with bosses.

Reed's Regret legendary Linear Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2

Reed Regret is a 533 charge-time legendary void Linear Fusion Rifle that sits in the powerful slot of the inventory in Destiny 2. The perks of this weapon are Vorpal, Clown Cartridge, Firing line, and Triple Tap. This doesn't only increase the damage, but some also reloads the magazine from its reserves.

Before the release of Reed's Regret, quite a few Linear Fusion Rifles were in the spotlight. The Threaded Needle with Vorpal and Sleeper Simulant against bosses were the primary choices for the Guardians.

Trials of Osiris returns TODAY (9/10) at Daily Reset! 10am PT / 1pm ET!



🔥 Trials Reputation

🔥 Rewards Revamp

🔥 Cross Play

🔥 Passage Revamp

🔥 Matchmaking

🔥 NEW Reward

🔥 Timer Changes



And more... #Destiny2 pic.twitter.com/QW2gEFJmku — DestinyTracker (@destinytrack) September 10, 2021

However, players can mix up a few perks with the newest Trials weapon and make the weapon the deadliest type in Destiny 2.

The best perks to go for in Reed's Regret are Firing Line, Vorpal, Clown Cartridge, or Triple Tap. Some Guardians are confused about using this weapon because the perk, Firing Line, is bugged inside PvE. It states:

"This Weapon deals increased precision damage when near two, or more allies."

While Bungie recently nerfed the Firing Line precision damage inside Destiny 2 PvE from 25% to 20%, it is still 5% more than a powerful weapon paired with the Vorpal perk. While this is still usable during damage phases, the performance is not up to par with other weapon types.

Trials brings a new Legendary Linear Fusion Rifle to the loot table of Destiny. Introducing Reed’s Regret, packing some Stasis damage and the ability to roll some fun perk combinations, like Triple Tap and Vorpal Weapon. pic.twitter.com/M23dIEVjGH — Bungie Informer (@BungieInformer) September 9, 2021

It is recommended that the Guardians wait for the Firing Line perk to get fixed. However, after the fix, it can be the highest damage dealing Linear Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2. Until then, Reed's Regret still has its use with Vorpal, alongside Triple Tap and Clown Cartridge.

