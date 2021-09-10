Everything you need to know ahead of Destiny 2's revamped Trials of Osiris 

Bungie recently released Destiny 2's TWAB with news of the revamped Trials of Osiris, alongside a special celebration announcement for the 7th anniversary of Destiny 1's launch.

The company thanked the entire community for their support throughout these years and asked everyone to look forward to a new journey while unveiling the Witch Queen Savathun, and the Darkness.

However, the main focus for this week's Destiny 2 TWAB has been about the Trials launching in a few hours. Ahead of Season 15, Bungie announced major details revealing the changes coming in the next daily reset for endgame PvP activities. Along with this, there will be another brand new weapon added to the reward pool.

Trials of Osiris Revamp in Destiny 2 and everything you need to know

Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris has been completely overhauled since the last time Guardians got to play it in Season of the Splicer. As mentioned by Bungie, progress towards pinnacles and Trial rewards can be made as long as everyone is winning rounds, instead of just a single match.

1) Reputation system

Reworked reputation system of Saint-14 (Image via Bungie)

The entire reputation system of the Trials vendor, Saint-14 has been changed like the other rewarding systems of vendors in the Tower. Guardians will be granted reputation points by playing PvP Trials matches and winning rounds. This will further reward them with guaranteed gear and Trial engrams.

2) Engram focusing

Focused reward in Saint-14 inventory (Image via Bungie)

The engrams rewarded to the Guardians can be focused from the inventory of Saint for any kind of weapons, armor, and perks. This will also contain flawless loot as well. So anyone winning seven matches in a row can decode the flawless reward with each engram for the rest of the weekend.

3) New weapon

Trials exclusive Linear Fusion rifle Reed's Regret (Image via Bungie)

Reed's Regret is the newest addition to the Destiny 2 Trials exclusive reward pool. It is a powerful linear Fusion Rifle with a stasis element and comes with perks such as Vorpal Weapon, Headstone, Heating Up, and more.

Alongside the Threaded Needle, the legendary new linear Fusion Rifle might become another viable option for boss DPS, paired with the Particle Deconstruction modification.

4) Passages

Trials passages in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

As mentioned before, the wins on passages will now be recorded with each round, rather than a single match. Additionally, the passages have been account scoped, meaning any Guardian starting a passage on their Titan can continue on their Hunter. This will grant everyone a continuation without having to buy a brand new passage with every new character.

Passage of Ferocity will be available from the very beginning. Passage of Wisdom has been excluded. Passage of Wealth will require seven wins. Three, five, and seven-win challenges have been replaced with round wins.

Everyone is required to have the Destiny 2 Beyond Light expansion purchased to play the upcoming revamped Trials. This will be updated to Witch Queen after its release on 22 February 2022.

