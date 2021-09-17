Destiny 2 Master Nightfall guide (September 14 to 21): The Corrupted

The Corrupted is by far the longest and toughest strike in Destiny 2. With a total of five encounters, it spans out with big open areas and tilesets between each boss. It was introduced with the Year 2 expansion, Forsaken, where Guardians have to rescue a Techeun known as Sedia.

The main enemy factions here are the Hive and the Taken. There are also going to be a few Scorn enemies right at the starting point of the strike. Guardians have to be extra careful, mainly because of the few unique modifiers exclusive to this mission alone.

Master Nightfall guide of Destiny 2 strike, The Corrupted

1) Modifiers and enemies

The Hive mini-bosses in Destiny 2, Ogres (Image via Bungie)

The modifiers for this Destiny 2 Nightfall strike come in numbers, which makes it far more complicated than they already are without them. First comes the Epitaph, where Taken combatants generate blight geysers when they're defeated. This applies to every enemy inside the strike.

Another modifier is Attrition, where a Guardian's regeneration is significantly impaired. Therefore, killing an enemy grants a chance to summon a well of light.

Sedia, The Corrupted boss (Image via Bungie)

In addition, Sedia's Durance deal increased Arc damage to the Guardians. This also increases Knockback damage and distance. The Champion mobs that everyone is most likely to face are Unstoppable and Overload.

With the Hive and Taken enemies constantly interchanging in every encounter, Guardians will also have to take care of all three elemental shield types inside the Destiny 2 Nightfall.

2) Builds and weapons

The Warlock super skill, Well of Radiance (Image via Bungie)

Due to the Attrition modifier, fireteams are recommended to run two warlocks for constant healing as enemies can disintegrate Guardians rather quickly here. To counter the Champions, Le Monarque is an excellent choice against Overloads, alongside void shielded enemies.

The Destiny 2 ritual fusion rifle, Null Composure, is also decent for damaging elite enemies and countering void shields. Much like other Techeun bosses, Sedia also holds a crit multiplier during her damaging phase, making precision-framed linear fusion rifles the primary option during the boss fight.

Sleeper Simulant exotic linear fusion rifle (Image via Bungie)

Sleeper Simulant, Reed's Regret, or Threaded Needle with Vorpal are all great choices for damaging the final boss of this Destiny 2 Nightfall strike. Guardians can run any solar or arc weapon to damage the Champion enemies, with the linear fusion type being a mandatory option in the heavy slot.

Class item modifications such as Particle Deconstruction and Focusing Lens can also be used to deal bonus damage while inside a Well of Radiance.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

