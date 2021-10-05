Dunemarchers might finally get nerfed in the upcoming Destiny 2 patches

While Bungie has been cautious in their sandbox for Destiny 2 Season of the Lost, it still feels like they left some of their previous overpowered gear untouched. Over the past few months, abilities such as Shatterdive, Chaos Reach, and even Spectral Blades have been criticized for being far too overpowered.

Although Bungie did take steps to nerf these abilities, there are still a few exotics that make life a little too tough for other players inside PvP. The exotic in question here is the Titan leg armor called Dunemarchers. Currently, players are getting unhappy and have expressed their complaints on the Destiny 2 subreddit.

Senior Community Manager at Bungie finally addresses the Dunemarchers issue on Destiny 2's subreddit

A few hours ago, on the official Destiny 2 Reddit forum, a user by the name of MemoireStar shared views on the exotic Titan leg armor inside PvP. The post expressed frustration at getting electrocuted through walls, not seeing anything clearly for 10 seconds, and ultimately dying to a multiple proc of a single melee from one class.

While this complaint has been coming from players for quite some time now, the reason behind Bungie's response after all this time remains a mystery. Bungie's senior community manager has said the following in response to complaints about Dunemarchers:

Looks like the team is working on some fixes for a future patch. A couple of months out. Once we have additional information, we'll let you know.

Digging through some of the bug details., this spawned a couple of separate bugs. Each bug needs to have a separate fix.

Yeah, I hear you on that! As we gained the ability to disable specific exotics, it has been a learning process.

This is not the first time Bungie has had to deal with the exotic. In Season of the Chosen, the exotic perk "Linear Actuators" had some trouble getting activated both inside the PvP and PvE. After the fix, much like every other sandbox buff, it came out broken from its core.

The Titans could melee an opposing Guardian, and the chain could reach another one of its teammates from halfway across the map. Players are asking for this exotic to be disabled inside competitive or endgame Destiny 2 PvP as it is straight-up unfair and broken to play against.

While there is confirmation that the exotic will be reworked, fans are still eager to know exactly how the changes to one of the most broken exotics in Destiny 2 will pan out.

