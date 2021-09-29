All Ascendant Mysteries in Destiny 2 Shattered Realm: Ruins of Wrath 

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost enters its sixth week, with a total of seven seasonal challenges. Guardians once again descend into the Shattered Realm to recover one of the Queen's captured Techeun. However, the ascendant plane is not just about beacons and killing enemies, it also holds many Mysteries.

These Mysteries are the key to acquiring the seasonal Destiny 2 seal, Realmwalker, as Guardians have to find all the caches inside the three Shattered Realms. They are Echoes, Dreams and Wrath. This week, Guardians can get hold of a total of two Ascendant Mysteries inside the Ruins of Wrath, which further require the completion of minor puzzles.

Ascendant Mysteries and how to solve them in Destiny 2 Ruins of Wrath

1) Light the Way Ascendant Mystery

Hive portals (Image via Destiny 2)

Guardians have to align the two beacons first to access all the buffs inside the Shattered Realm. After lighting the second beacon, Guardians need to head toward the right-most part of the Realm from the main entrance.

The bright glowing Ascendant Totem will be located just opposite the Hive castle and the bone structures. There will also be a yellow-bar wizard. Killing it will drop an Orb of Flame.

Guardians will need to carry this Orb to the shown Waypoint. After lighting down the path on the objective, five Hive portals will spawn, which will lead to different totems across the Ruins of Wrath realm.

Right-most "burger" portal (Image via Bungie)

Guardians will stand before five Destiny 2 Hive symbols, one of which will only lead to the second totem. In this case, the second Hive portal from the right, with the "burger" sign, is the correct one. Going through this will put the Guardians in a new location.

There will be another yellow-bar wizard that needs killing, which will further drop an Orb of Light. Guardians will have to go back to the previous location through the portal, pick up the Orb, get back to the new site and light the totem. This will spawn an additional three Hive portals. Guardians now have to go through the portal marked by a symbol that looks like an "A".

Third portal inside the Shattered Realm (Image via Bungie)

The next few steps are more or less the same. Players will need to defeat a Wizard, get the Orb of Light from the Waypoint and light the path to get new sets of portals. The final portal will be located right after defeating a Wizard boss near the second beacon. Guardians of Destiny 2 will then find themselves inside the last room with a suppressed debuff and two passages.

Final the portal to the Ascendant Mystery (Image via Bungie)

After defeating the final boss, Soulfire Hierarch, a chest containing the Ascendant Mystery will spawn.

2) Lord of the Undercroft Ascendant Mystery

Lord of the Undercroft Ascendant Mystery (Image via Bungie)

This Mystery requires the Guardians of Destiny 2 to align only with the first beacon. Yet again, players have to look for many Hives alongside an interactive circle on the floor. This Hive circle needs to be activated to open the door to the main castle that contains the Ascendant Mystery.

After descending the castle following Toland, Guardians have to look for a room inhabited by the Hive Knight with a shield of invincibility. It can be breached using a relic located inside a barrier. This process needs to be repeated a total of three times, which is also the number of health bars carried by the boss.

Ascendant Mystery chest (Image via Destiny 2)

The final stage of this Destiny 2 Shattered Realm boss fight will be down the pit behind the room of the first boss. The chest for the Ascendant Mystery will spawn upon defeating the Hive Knight.

