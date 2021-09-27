Destiny 2 weekly reset (September 28 to October 5): Iron Banner returns, Momentum Control, and more

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost is in full swing as the chronicle of Dreaming City enters its sixth week. Guardians have to dive deep inside the Shattered Realm yet again to rescue one of Queen Mara Sov's Techeuns. Like other weeks, this won't be the only task as the Iron Banner will also return alongside the crucible game mode, Momentum Control.

Aside from the PvP department, Guardians will also have to take on Caitl's Champion in the Nightfall strike, Proving Grounds. They are looking to get the hang of the endgame PvE activity as the Grandmaster difficulty will kick off on October 5 with the weekly reset.

Sixth weekly reset in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost (September 28 to October 5)

1) Wayfinder's Voyage VI

The seasonal story is on a steady course as the Guardian tends to help Mara Sov each week. From completing the Astral Alignments to exploring the Shattered Realm, the Ascendant chores have turned into weekly tasks as the conclusion draws closer.

Within the sixth week, Guardians will be getting into Wayfinder's Voyage VI, as the Questline shows no sign of an epilogue any time in the future. Players will have to wait for the last few weeks of Destiny 2 Season 15, much like how Bungie updated the Splicer season with the final step alongside a cut-scene.

2) Iron Banner returns

The endgame 6v6 PvP activity, Iron Banner, will return to Destiny 2 Season of the Lost for a second time. Lord Saladin will be present at the Tower once again with a total of four weekly bounties for Pinnacle gear.

This will be at the top of every Guardian's to-do list, as Pinnacle gear is the main priority to power up for Grandmaster on October 5. They can acquire exclusive Iron Banner weapons from Lord Saladin by turning in Iron Tokens as well.

3) Nightfall strike

Guardians will be able to access the Season 13 strike, Proving Grounds, for all difficulties. This is mainly a Cabal-based activity, so they will have to look for all three shields: void, solar, and arc.

Based on previous Nightfall modifiers of the same strike, players may come across Unstoppable and Barrier Champions. Balancing loadouts will be the main challenge here with all three elemental shields.

Proving Grounds has been recorded as one of the most brutal strikes on Masters and Grandmaster difficulty, so gamers must be at their best.

4) Momentum Control and Bonus Ranks on Crucible

Similar to Control, Momentum Control is also a 6v6 point capture PvP game mode. The only difference is that Guardians gain a significant increase in weapon damage, therefore, allowing certain calibrations to progress faster. This game mode is the home of those who require catalyst completion or general weapon calibration.

Additionally, the enemy radar on the minimap stays disabled inside this Destiny 2 game mode.

