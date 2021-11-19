Destiny 2 Master lost sector guide: K1 Revelations 

K1 Revelations in Destiny 2 is considered to be one of the most formidable lost sectors in the game. Introduced with the Shadowkeep expansion, it can be found on the moon, right next to the Sorrow's Harbor waypoint.

The enemies dwelling inside consists of a group of nightmare Hives, a boss, and Nightmare enemies.

Guardians can run this sector with the Legend and Master difficulty, as well. Starting with Destiny 2 Beyond Light, Bungie implemented a game mode to prioritize lost sectors more. Completion will reward players with an unacquired exotic armor piece of their equipped class.

Tips for completing the Master K1 Revelations lost sector in Destiny 2

1) Modifiers

K1 Revelations modifier (Image via Destiny 2)

Like all high-tier activities, the Master lost sector comes with modifiers, as well. This tends to make the mode much more punishing for players by throwing in high-resisting enemies and debuffs.

The Champions that are likely to spawn inside the sector are Barriers and Unstoppable. The acolytes spawn a flaming pool after defeat, due to the Fire Pit modifier, alongside disabled radar. In addition, incoming void damage from all sources will be increased.

Most enemies will be protected by an arc elemental shield.

2) First room: The Entrance

Entrance to the K1 revelations lost sector (Image via Destiny 2)

Right from the start, players will be put up against numerous acolytes and a couple of Barrier Knights. All enemy types should match the regular variant of the lost sector, except the Champions. An auto rifle is a good choice for this room, as it can take care of the acolytes and Barrier Champions at the same time.

After pushing a bit more towards the end platform of the room, a shrieker will start shooting its void projectiles towards the player. This particular enemy can mess up the entire run due to the void burn modifier. A single shot of One Thousand Voices or a linear fusion rifle should take care of it.

The Guardian should now have no problem defeating the second Barrier Knight.

3) Summoning the Boss

Summoning boss ritual (Image via Destiny 2)

The second encounter inside Destiny 2 K1 Revelations is considered to be the toughest. The sector will throw in three Barrier Knights, three Unstoppable Ogres, and numerous Acolytes. Before jumping down, it is recommended to defeat as many enemies as possible from the top platform.

A 600 RPM auto rifle should have enough range to take down acolytes from a distance. However, when it comes to summoning the boss, Guardians will need to break a total of four crystals located in four different locations. Three of these crystals can be exposed by defeating Barrier and Unstoppable Champions.

After following these steps, the last crystal will expose itself and can be shattered to summon the final boss.

4) The final boss in Destiny 2 K1 Revelations

Final boss encounter in K1 Revelations (Image via Destiny 2)

The final encounter of the Master lost sector throws in an Ogre boss, two Barrier Knights, Acolytes, Thralls, and the usual Knights. As mentioned before, the encounter with the last boss can be initiated by shattering the final crystal. The best location to take this fight from is in the back-left portion of the arena.

The main focus of this encounter should be the Champions, followed by the boss. After it reaches 60% of the HP, an additional Barrier Knight will spawn once again. At 50% HP, the boss will additionally summon in a group of Thralls and shielded Knights.

Recommended location to fight the boss (Image via Destiny 2)

The Destiny 2 lost sector Ogre boss itself doesn't require much firepower to kill. A few bursts of One Thousand Voices and Linear Fusion Rifle will be enough to defeat it.

