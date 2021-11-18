Tips on completing legendary lost sectors in Destiny 2  

Lost sectors in Destiny 2 can be considered a PvE mode where players are put into a different instance from the game's open world. They are usually small hidden marked locations that can be found on all planets from Europa to EDZ.

Lost sectors contain a significant amount of enemies and bosses which need to be defeated to unlock a chest at the end. In addition, each of these sectors can be done an infinite amount of times, as long as the player restarts by entering it again. However, a few things have been added to the mix since the Destiny 2 Beyond Light expansion.

The lost sectors now contain separate difficulty variants which have a daily rotation. These difficulties range from Legend to Master and grant players certain exotic gears.

Players can follow these steps before starting legendary lost sectors in Destiny 2

1) Weapons and subclass

One thing players must keep in mind is that the legendary lost sectors come with limited revivals. The mechanics for this work very much like Nightfalls, where defeating a Champion will grant an extra-revival point. However, it is recommended to go with a build someone's most comfortable playing with.

Destiny 2 subclasses such as Bottom Tree Nightstalker, Middle Tree Dawnblade, and Bottom Tree Sunbreaker are some of the best in terms of solo plays. When it comes to weapons, suitable gears synergizing with the modifiers and elemental shields are the best bets.

Auto Rifles work wonders against small ads and Barrier Champions, alongside a Fusion Rifle to finish the powerful enemies off.

2) Modifiers

Before heading inside the lost sector, players must learn about the modifiers. Each sector varies when it comes to enemies, and the higher difficulties result in tougher challenges.

The usual modifiers contain two Champion enemies, a unique enemy-type modifier, a Master modifier for the highest difficulty, and locked equipment.

3) Champions

Guardians are bound to face a lot of Champion mobs inside the legendary lost sectors. They will come in all three forms, depending on the given day.

Chamber of Starlight (Image via Destiny 2)

There isn't much choice when it comes to the Barrier Champions, as Destiny 2 Season 15 only provides one mod to counter them. However, Overload and Unstoppable mods can be equipped additionally with Swords and Fusion Rifles, respectively. So it is important to go for a jack-of-all-trades weapon.

4) Following the timer

Legendary lost sectors do start with a small number of revivals, gradually increasing with each Champion kill. However, this does not mean one should take all the time in the world to finish a single run.

After the timer hits 15 minutes, players will start losing revival tokens. The entire sector needs to be restarted at this point as running out of revivals results in a failed run.

5) From Legend to Master

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost saw an increase in the player's power cap by 10. This means that the sector also requires higher power levels for everyone to participate. It is recommended for beginners to go for the Legend difficulty instead of the Master one, as the latter takes much more time to finish.

Concealed Void legend lost sector (Image via Bungie)

The main objective here is to farm exotic gear. So the quicker a run, the better.

6) Defensive mods

Players are recommended to always go for defensive mods. This will help them in staying alive even by the barest of margins, which can go a long way considering the limited revivals.

KackisHD @RickKackis



I dont care if you haven't played Destiny 2 in a year!

Log in,

And get this mod! Destiny Insights @destinyinsights



Auto Rifle Loader

- Sold 3 times in the last year

- Last sold Jul 29th 2021



Protective Light

- Sold 5 times in the last year

- Last sold Jul 18th 2021



#Destiny2 #TwitterBot Ada-1 is selling:Auto Rifle Loader- Sold 3 times in the last year- Last sold Jul 29th 2021Protective Light- Sold 5 times in the last year- Last sold Jul 18th 2021 Ada-1 is selling:Auto Rifle Loader- Sold 3 times in the last year- Last sold Jul 29th 2021Protective Light- Sold 5 times in the last year- Last sold Jul 18th 2021#Destiny2 #TwitterBot Protective light is absolutely God Tier for PvE.I dont care if you haven't played Destiny 2 in a year!Log in,And get this mod! twitter.com/destinyinsight… Protective light is absolutely God Tier for PvE.I dont care if you haven't played Destiny 2 in a year!Log in,And get this mod! twitter.com/destinyinsight…

Modifications such as Concussive Dampener, Protective Light, and mods that can counter a given enemy modifier are all optimal choices for the Guardian's armor.

