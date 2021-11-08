Destiny 2 weekly reset (November 9 to 16): Bonus Nightfall rewards, Reversed Trials matchmaking, and more

Despite the event drought, Destiny 2 Season of the Lost is running as scheduled in November. With Grandmaster Nightfall and PvP playlists already keeping Guardians busier than ever, the upcoming week will be no different.

Players from all around the world will face the force of Cabals inside the Proving Grounds Nightfall. Judging from its Master variant, this cabal-driven strike will throw in all three elemental shields, alongside Overload and Unstoppable Champions. In addition, users will be rewarded with the double Destiny 2 Nightfall gear upon completion.

Everything to expect in the next weekly reset of Destiny 2 Season of the Lost (November 9 to 16)

1) Proving Grounds and Bonus Nightfall rewards

Vanguard strike vendor, Zavala (Image via Bungie)

Guardians will face Caiatl's Champion inside the Proving Grounds Nightfall. While it is considered one of the most extended strikes in Destiny 2, they will have a chance to get a void 140 RPM hand cannon called The Palindrome.

In addition, there's also a chance to get a god-roll since Destiny 2 will be holding a double-reward system in the upcoming week of Nightfalls. Aside from The Palindrome, Guardians might also get the exclusive legendary machine gun called The Swarm.

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame To our champions of the Proving Grounds—you do not need to literally sweep the floor with your enemies. To our champions of the Proving Grounds—you do not need to literally sweep the floor with your enemies. https://t.co/mLoxtQCQrZ

Proving Grounds was introduced with Season of the Chosen and is considered one of the most challenging strikes in the game. With the likes of Corrupted and Hollowed Lair, this activity tends to throw the most difficult modifiers such as Scorched Earth and Ignovun's Challenge.

2) Trials of Osiris returns in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost

Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris (Image via Bungie)

After last weekend's underwhelming numbers in the player count, Bungie decided to reverse the matchmaking pool from win to card-based. Each user will get matched against others based on the successes on an individual's card.

In addition, the flawless pool will also be active for Sunday resets. This will further give first-timers a chance to gain access to Lighthouse. Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris will open from November 12 and probably contain Reed's Regret as a Flawless reward.

3) Mayhem

Three Destiny 2 classes in Guardian attire (Image via Bungie)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Mayhem was first introduced in Destiny with the Taken King expansion. It is a PvP game mode where a gamer's ultimate ability charges at an increased speed, allowing most fights in super abilities. In addition, each team will need to have 110 kills to win the match.

Edited by Ravi Iyer