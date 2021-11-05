Trials matchmaking will be reversed back from next week in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost 

The last week has been a bit hectic for Bungie in terms of Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris. While the company is looking to get the best shape out of all its experiments in matchmaking, the numbers from last weekend have taken a significant downfall. The feedback has also been on the neutral and negative sides.

DestinyNews+ @DestinyNewsCom



Trials of Osiris returns next Friday. Bungie acknowledges that Trials of Osiris "matchmaking system did not meet the goals that we had established last Thursday." | #Destiny2 Trials of Osiris returns next Friday. Bungie acknowledges that Trials of Osiris "matchmaking system did not meet the goals that we had established last Thursday." | #Destiny2 Trials of Osiris returns next Friday. https://t.co/b2JeMCLwVP

Despite their plans to keep the flawless matchmaking changes unchanged for Destiny 2 Season of the Lost, Bungie has decided to revert anyway from win to card-based.

This could be considered a step in the right direction, too, as the company might have listened to all the outrage on social media regarding the changes.

Card-based matchmaking on Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris from next week

Since the Iron Banner is running in the ongoing week of Destiny 2 Season of the Lost, there will be no Trials of Osiris for the upcoming weekend. So, with room for pauses, Bungie has posted their weekly blog known as TWAB and shared their views on the future of Trials.

This past weekend, Bungie pushed for a Trials system that would put the overall focus on wins. This, in turn, puts the players into different brackets, depending on how much an individual has played and how many matches have been won.

With everything taken into account, the company will be changing a few things when Trials returns on November 12.

dmg04 @A_dmg04 TWAB tomorrow. Let's set some expectations, shall we?



💠 Trials Matchmaking Debrief.

💠 Prime Gaming Rewards Refresh.

💠 Another addition to the Community Team.

💠 A couple of other fun things.



Gotta leave some surprises, right? Nothing crazy.

See you tomorrow afternoon! TWAB tomorrow. Let's set some expectations, shall we?💠 Trials Matchmaking Debrief.💠 Prime Gaming Rewards Refresh.💠 Another addition to the Community Team.💠 A couple of other fun things.Gotta leave some surprises, right? Nothing crazy.See you tomorrow afternoon!

Compared to Destiny 2 Trials matchmaking three weeks ago, the average time for matching on high-win pools was increased up to 5 seconds from 2. In addition, the overall rate of games played was down to 33%, alongside a 28% increase in matches ending with a 5-0 scorecard. It is safe to assume that the result went right in the opposite direction from what Bungie initially planned.

While solo play went up a bit in numbers, players recorded for exclusive or part-time fireteams went down by a third. The number of low to average-skilled players has been the same, with the highlys-killed players dropping with each passing day.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

With most of the negative or neutral data, Bungie finally decided to revert their Destiny 2 flawless matchmaking from win to card-based.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan