Destiny 2 weekly reset (November 2-9): Iron Banner returns, Crucible rank boosts, and more 

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost will be entering a brand new week without any seasonal challenges for the first time. This will mean that the Guardians will be busy with other activities such as Nightfall, Crucible, Astral Alignments, and Shattered Realms. The Festival of the Lost will conclude with the ongoing week so that players can prepare for the upcoming Moments of Triumph and Dawning.

In Destiny 2 Season 15, the eleventh week will see the Devil's Lair Nightfall with Uzume and Plug One in the loot pool. Lord Saladin will also be back at the Tower, bringing in pinnacle bounties for the Iron Banner's endgame PvP activity.

Iron Banner, Devil's Lair, and more coming with the Destiny 2 weekly reset

1) Iron Banner

Iron Banner armor pieces (Image via Bungie)

Lord Saladin will be back again in the Tower of Destiny 2. In addition, he will be bringing in a total of four weekly bounties, which will grant Guardians pinnacle gear, a set number of EXP, and Iron Banner tokens upon completion.

The Iron Banner is a 6v6 flag capture activity that works as a crucible control game mode. After one team has captured three points, Saladin will lock the capture flag, giving that team an advantage in scoring bonus points by defeating opponents.

2) Nightfall

Devil's Lair Nightfall (Image via Bungie)

Guardians will be taking on the Fallen inside the Devil's Lair Grandmaster Nightfall in the upcoming week. Judging from its Master variant, players are most likely to face the Overload and the Barrier champions in this Destiny 2 strike.

Players will get a Uzume sniper rifle and a Plug One adept fusion version of the weapon upon platinum completion. The usual modifiers are Arach-no and Sepik's gaze.

3) Crucible rank boost and Momentum Control

Momentum Contol on Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Starting next week, Guardians will get bonus crucible ranks after each match. Momentum Control will also be available to all players, giving them a rare chance to finish bounties related to PvP quickly.

Momentum Control itself works much like the Control game mode, with every Guardian having their damage get a boost to over 100%. This helps players quickly complete exotic quests, weapon calibrations, and any unfinished seasonal challenges.

