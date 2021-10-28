Destiny 2 Grandmaster Nightfall guide (October 26 to November 2): The Corrupted 

One of the most brutal Nightfall strikes in Destiny 2, The Corrupted, is back this week with unique modifiers and increased difficulty. Guardians all over the system will be looking for builds and workarounds to finish the activity as fast as possible. Being introduced with the Year 2 expansion, The Corrupted is still one of the most extended strike activities in the game.
Like every Grandmaster Nightfall, Guardians need to set the pace and get into a flow that requires trust and coordination from fellow fireteam members. Like its master variant, this specific Destiny 2 strike will spawn Taken Enemies with all three elemental shields, and players will need to build accordingly.
How to clear the Grandmaster Nightfall, The Corrupted in Destiny 2
1) Modifiers and enemies
As usual, The Corrupted Nightfall in Destiny 2 has some unique modifiers to make things more challenging for players. To start things off, Guardians will be facing an "Epitaph" modifier, where Taken combatants generate Blight geysers after getting defeated.
"Sedia's Durance" is another exceptional modifier that increases incoming arc damage and knockback distance.
Players will most likely be facing Overload and Unstoppable Champions alongside all three elemental shields. This calls for exotic bows such as Le Monaque and Ticuu's Divination alongside Trinity Ghoul.
2) Builds and Classes
Hunters can run the bottom tree void alongside bottom-tree solar Titans and Well of Radiance Warlocks to counter all three elemental shields. Guardians can mix and match these three Destiny 2 classes with a Shadebinder Warlock or a Revenant Hunter. But a healing Warlock is a must-have to prevent fireteams from getting overwhelmed.
For Champion and boss damage, players are recommended to get the Threaded Needle legendary linear fusion rifle. It can deal with sustained DPS and can also damage void shields within the activity. Linear fusion rifles can stun Unstoppable Champions as well.
Other builds with a legendary arc bow alongside One Thousand Voices and Sleeper Simulant are also helpful in this Nightfall.
Lastly, players need Particle Deconstruction and Focusing Lens modifications. Taking Charge and Protective Light are excellent choices as well. Guardians are likely to get Hothead or Hung Jury's adept variant at the end of the Grandmaster Nightfall.