How to earn the Realmwalker title in Destiny 2 

With the latest addition to the activity tally in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost, the Guardians can finally earn this season's Realmwalker title. The current seasonal playlist has two new difficulties added to it in the past couple of weeks. They are the Legendary Astral Alignment and Shattered Realm.

Aztecross @Aztecross The worst RNG in the HISTORY of RNG (ASTRAL ALIGNMENT) | Destiny 2 Seaso... youtu.be/S-Et6DMA2-A via @YouTube The worst RNG in the HISTORY of RNG (ASTRAL ALIGNMENT) | Destiny 2 Seaso... youtu.be/S-Et6DMA2-A via @YouTube

Much like every other season of Destiny 2, Guardians can also earn a title exclusive to the ongoing season. While the grind to make the title may be time-consuming, players might have already earned a few of the triumphs from the season 15 title.

While some objectives require everyone to be more thorough, others tend to progress passively as players do daily activities.

Realmwalker in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost: How can players acquire the title?

The initial few objectives for the main Realmwalker seal are relatively straightforward. Players must complete the Wayfinder Voyage questline. This is a weekly Destiny 2 seasonal quest that everyone can get to.

The quest has a total of seven steps, and Guardians are required to complete Astral Alignment and Shattered Realm activities for the most part. In addition, Guardians will also have to upgrade Wayfinder's Compass and gather mysteries within the Shattered Realm.

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame



Let Ager's Scepter light the way.



bung.ie/lost A weapon worthy of a prince.Let Ager's Scepter light the way. A weapon worthy of a prince.Let Ager's Scepter light the way.bung.ie/lost https://t.co/rU8kdUZXdy

There are a total of 10 triumphs that need completion to earn the Realmwalker seal. They are:

Seeker of the Lost: All seven Wayfinder's Voyage parts need completion. Master Cartographer: Wayfinder's Compass needs a complete upgrade. Shattered Scholar: All data caches within Forest of Echoes, Ruins of Wrath, and Debris of Dreams must be retrieved. Mods of the Lost: Guardians need to collect all Season of the Lost mods from the Wayfinder's vendor. Decorated Wayfinder: The Ascendancy Rocket Launcher requires three ornaments from Vanguard, Crucible, and Gambit. Scattered by Storms: A collection of each Atlas Skew recordings is needed. Unsolved Abilities: Guardians need to solve Trivial, Ascendant, and Enigmatic mysteries across the Shattered Realms. Instruments of the Lost: Season of the Lost weapons and armor need to be acquired. Legendary Ascendant Explorer: Guardians will need to complete all three Shattered Realms at least once in Legendary difficulty. Legendary Alignment: Any one of the Shattered Realms need to be completed in Legendary difficulty for this challenge.

One thing to note here is that the exotic trace rifle, Ager's Scepter, must access a few secret locations within the Shattered Realms. This is mandatory for the "Shattered Scholar" and "Unsolved Abilities" triumph.

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame The Techeuns still need your help.



We implore you Guardian—return to the Shattered Realm to rescue them. The Techeuns still need your help.We implore you Guardian—return to the Shattered Realm to rescue them. https://t.co/14b7ORuNyW

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Guardians will get Destiny 2 seasonal mods from Wayfinder's vendor at H.E.L.M. In addition, weapons and armor have a seasonal-drop pool in the game. For more focused drops, players can try seasonal activities and umbral engrams to get specific perks and stats.

Edited by Siddharth Satish