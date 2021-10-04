Best mods for the upcoming Grandmaster Nightfall in Destiny 2 

Guardians are up for a challenge in the coming week, as Destiny 2 Season of the Lost brings the Grandmaster difficulty to Nightfall. With a minimum power level requirement of 1345, the Hollowed Lair strike on the Tangled Shore will be the opening Nightfall with endgame difficulty.

Going by its previous versions, the Scorn-based Nightfall will consist of Overload and Unstoppable Champions, alongside Void- and Solar-shielded enemies. Therefore, Guardians need to be extra careful with their respective builds and weapons. There are plenty of modifications to choose from in Season of the Lost, most of which grant ability energy to the wearer.

Essential modifications for Guardians in the upcoming Destiny 2 Grandmaster Nightfall

Here's what Guardians can look for in their arsenal:

1) Elemental Well mods

Elemental Well for a Void subclass (Image via Destiny 2)

Elemental Well is a mechanic that was introduced in Destiny 2 Season of the Chosen. They usually revolve around granting Guardians elemental energy when grabbed. Much like an Orb of Light, it spawns and stays for a long time, and is visible to the entire fireteam.

Seasonal modifications such as Well of Potency alongside Fire and Ice are both decent choices for increased ability regeneration. As the entire fireteam will be looking to switch up their subclasses between Solar, Void and Stasis, pairing the two mods with Thermoclastic Blooming will grant the wearer almost 80% ability uptime.

Wayfinder's Compass mods (Image via Destiny 2)

Aside from just the abilities, other Destiny 2 elemental mods, such as Font of Might, will increase the weapon's damage after picking up a well that matches the wielder's subclass. Elemental Charge modification is also a good choice: Guardians can instantly become "Charged with Light" after picking up a well.

2) Champion and Seasonal mods

Scorn Abomination Champion variant (Image via Bungie)

Aside from Elemental Wells, other mandatory mods include Champion and Particle Deconstruction. For the upcoming Destiny 2 Hollowed Lair strike, Guardians will most likely face Unstoppable and Overload Champions. For Solar enemies, Vex Mythoclast and Cartesian Coordinate are viable options as they synergize with both the Champion and the Particle mod.

Guardians can also go for Focusing Lens on their Destiny 2 class item alongside Particle Deconstruction. This will only work if one of the three Guardians on the fireteam is using a Stasis subclass. Additionally, Scorn enemies will be attacking with a Stasis element, being the first of their kind in Grandmasters.

