Destiny 2 weekly reset (October 5-12): Grandmaster Nightfall, Mayhem, and more

Another week commences in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost as the toughest endgame activity is back for the Guardians. The Destiny 2 weekly reset from October 5-12 will add new challenges for the players.

Nightfall strikes will be getting the Grandmaster difficulty added in, with an additional pool of adept Nightfall weapons and modifiers. There will also be seven new seasonal challenges, as well as the seventh step for Wayfinder's Voyage questline.

With the Iron Banner running in its ongoing weeks, Guardians are recommended to at least cap their power score to 1345. This will be the minimum requirement to access the Grandmaster Nightfall. In addition, the crucible playlist will be adding the Mayhem game mode.

The seventh week of Destiny 2 Season of the Lost

Here's what players can expect in the upcoming weekly reset:

1) Wayfinder's Voyage VII

Savathun inside Mara Sov's chamber (Image via Destiny 2)

After learning about his past, Uldren Sov has asked the Vanguard to assign him to a different field. While the objective for the Guardians will remain the same, it will be interesting to see how the events transpire in the last few steps of the seasonal questline.

Much like Season of the Splicer, the Destiny 2 community will get an epilogue sometime next year.

2) Grandmaster Nightfall

Hollowed Lair strike (Image via Destiny 2)

The Guardian will have to take on Fikrul, the Fanatic scorn boss, at next week's Nightfall. With Grandmaster difficulty getting added to the activity tally, Guardians will have a guaranteed drop of an exclusive weapon. The maximum required power level for this activity will be 1370, with the access requirement for the Guardians being 1345.

Nightfall weapons aren't fixed right now as week 1 saw a drop in Comedian and Shadow Price, with this week dropping Hung Jury SR4 and Hothead. The Destiny 2 community will learn about the fixed rotation of Nightfall weapons after the upcoming week.

A catch-up node will also be available this season in The Grandmaster, giving the Guardians the option to guild a "Conqueror" seal.

3) Mayhem in Crucible

Destiny 2 Crucible game mode Mayhem (Image via Bungie)

The Mayhem Game Mode in the Crucible was first introduced with Destiny 1 expansion, The Taken King. Guardians will have an increased rate of super regeneration, with the required number of kills to win a match being 110, instead of 100.

In addition, heavy ammunition will spawn every 1 minute 30 seconds, with special ammo spawning every 30 seconds.

Edited by R. Elahi

