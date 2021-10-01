Details on the upcoming Grandmaster Nightfall strikes in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost 

It is almost time for the Guardians to power up and get ready for the endgame, as Destiny 2 Grandmaster is just around the corner. Starting October 5, Season of the Lost will be hosting its first Nightfall strike with the Grandmaster's difficulty. Players will have to be at a minimum power level to access the activity.

Grandmaster Nightfalls usually require the Guardians to have a minimum gear score, with the overall requirement being 25 to 30 power levels above. This massively increases the incoming damage from all types of enemies and bosses, especially with the modifiers. What makes this game mode more difficult, is the fact that a fireteam gets booted to orbit if all three members die.

Destiny 2 Grandmaster Nightfall details: Minimum power level, the Scorn, upcoming updates and Adept modifications

The very first Nightfall strike with the Grandmaster difficulty in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost will be Hollowed Lair on the Tangled Shore. The activity will be filled with Scorn enemies and Champions and the final boss will be Fanatic. Bungie has asked Guardians to be extra careful, as the Scorn have recently learned a way to wield the power of stasis.

The minimum power requirement for Guardians to access the Grandmaster Nightfall will be 1345. Anyone struggling to reach the cap should complete bounties, seasonal challenges and, most importantly, the Iron Banner this week. This is the best time to take advantage before Lord Saladin leaves and comes back months later in Destiny 2 Season 15.

DestinyTracker @destinytrack



In a previous TWAB, there were mentions of accessibility changes in Destiny 2. However, these changes won't be going live with the Grandmaster next week. Rather, Guardians will have to wait until December for the following updates:

Grandmaster catch-up node will be available as long as the player has the "Conqueror" seal but is not guilded.

Each Grandmaster will be available to the fireteam leader if the player has not guilded the "Conqueror" seal.

Each featured strike needs to be completed at Grandmaster difficulty to earn the guilded seal.

Once guilded, the catch-up node will no longer be available.

In addition, there won't be any major changes coming in the Nightfall loot department. Guardians will get the Adept variant of the exclusive Destiny 2 Strike weapon. However, Adept modifications such as Blast Radius, Charge Time and Projectile Speed have been added to the Nightfall tally besides Trials and Master Raid.

