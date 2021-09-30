Top 5 most used weapons in Destiny 2 Season 15 Trials of Osiris 

Bungie has completely reworked the system of Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris in Season 15. From reputation ranks, to even the minute sandbox PvP changes, Guardians have noticed how much getting inside a competitive match and coming out Flawless means in the game. In three weeks, the game has seen the highest player count ever in its history.

Trials Report @TrialsReport It's time for Trials! Here is the weekly map and flawless reward:



🗺️ - Wormhaven

👑 - Igneous Hammer (Adept, Hand Cannon)



🗺️ - Wormhaven

👑 - Igneous Hammer (Adept, Hand Cannon) https://t.co/9UYXD9p1pV

The third week of Destiny 2 Trials on the Wormhaven map saw a total of approximately 670k players, with 44k Guardians playing the game mode for the first time. Out of that number, 34k have gone Flawless for the first time, which is more than 60%. Guardians have been fighting hard with all kinds of weapons to gain ranks and achieve the Flawless title.

Most Used Weapons in Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris

5) The Chaperone (1.8 million kills)

The Chaperone exotic primary slug shotgun (Image via Bungie)

The Chaperone is one of the most powerful exotic shotguns in Destiny 2. Any Guardian can die from its single slug to the head. Additionally, it grants the wielder increased range, handling, and precision damage on every kill.

The precision slug shotgun saw approximately 1.8 million kills in five days.

4) Ace of Spades (2.3 million kills)

Ace of Spades exotic hand cannon (Image via Bungie)

Ace of Spades is the classic 140RPM exotic hand cannon, wielded by the infamous Cayde-6. Guardians got to hold this weapon as it was passed on after the death of Hunter Vanguard.

The archetype is no stranger when it comes to primary fights between the hand cannons. The Ace of Spades, having the highest range among the 140RPM archetypes, saw a huge spike in usage in the third week.

3) Main Ingredient (2.4 million kills)

Main Ingredient fusion rifle (Image via Bungie)

Being a precision framed fusion rifle, Main Ingredient has an increased damage output in exchange for its charge time in Destiny 2. With other weapons such as Null Composure, or Cartesian Coordinates, Guardians felt the use of the precision frame to be more valuable.

2) The Messenger (3.2 million kills)

The Messenger Trials exclusive pulse rifle (Image via Bungie)

Wormhaven consists of wide-open areas where Guardians find themselves having long-range fights most of the time. This is probably why Guardians felt the use of the Destiny 2 Trials exclusive pulse rifle to be very valuable as well. Paired with Warlock's rift and Stag, it becomes very tough for the opposition to defeat anyone using this combo.

1) Vex Mythoclast (3.5 million kills)

Vex Mythoclast (Image via Bungie)

Vex Mythoclast is the most used weapon for three straight weeks in the Trials of Osiris. Acquired from the Destiny 2 Vault of Glass raid, it is a 360 RPM fusion rifle that works both as an auto rifle and as a charged fusion.

Vex Mythoclast is mainly used for shooting enemies inside PvP, or quick defeat by landing consecutive precision damage.

