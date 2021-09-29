Bungie might have teased the return of Kings fall raid with a new Destiny 2 teaser

With each new expansion focusing on a specific enemy type, Destiny 2 Witch Queen is going to heavily revolve around the Hive faction. Bungie has teased some details for next year's expansion, with the primary one being Savathun. With a cinematic and gameplay trailer alongside upcoming gameplay details, the company has been hyping this up as their most ambitious project yet.

One month after Bungie's live showcase on August 24th, Destiny 2's official Twitter account saw a post from Bungie. It teased a lot of things, including flashbacks of previous seasons, cuts from the Witch Queen trailer, and most importantly Oryx, from Destiny 1.

Kings fall raid may return with Oryx getting shown by Bungie in Destiny 2 Witch Queen teaser

Much like Vault of Glass, players are expecting another raid from Destiny 1 to get remastered with the next Destiny 2 expansion. Bungie recently revealed that they are looking to get a system going where there should be one raid and a dungeon for pinnacle gear. In addition, another one of the old raids from Destiny 1 will be added to the tally.

With the confirmation of the return of a Destiny 1 raid in Witch Queen, it got the fans wondering about which raid might be next after Vault of Glass. Many have already speculated that the next raid to return to Destiny 2 will be King's fall. As the entire theme of Witch Queen revolves around Savathun, there is no better time than now to bring it back.

Oryx teased in the new Witch Queen trailer (Image via Bungie)

The most recent tweet on Witch Queen by Bungie teased Ikora's board of conspiracies which detailed both Savathun's past and present. The Witch Queen has already mastered the power of Light, and for a few seconds, the Guardians caught a glimpse of the Taken King Oryx.

The popular Destiny 2 subreddit, r/RaidSecrets, saw the unveiling of the scene, as fans couldn't recognize this version of Oryx at first from Destiny 1. Many fans have concluded and put forth a theory stating that the Oryx in the Witch Queen trailer might not be the one from the previous game. Instead, he has been re-rendered for the upcoming expansion.

Ikora's conspiracy board in Witch Queen trailer (Image via Bungie)

Kings fall is one of the most beloved raids from Destiny 1. Introduced with the Taken King expansion, many still claim that it is the raid that "saved Destiny" up to this day. Out of the three remaining raids from Destiny 1, Kings fall now seems to be the most favored raid to get remastered for Destiny 2. Since these are all speculations, fans should take everything with a grain of salt.

