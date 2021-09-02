New craftable weapon in Destiny 2 will work as both melee and ranged

Bungie has produced over a thousand weapons in the past seasons of Destiny 2, across all four rarities. Guardians can get their hands on some of them right now by doing quests, activities or simply from world drop. However, some weapons have been vaulted, rendering them ineffectual in the running seasons and meta.

💠 New 6-player matchmade activity & new Raid.



💠 The Glaive - new weapon archetype



💠 Weapon crafting - forge new weapons and level them up with customizable perks, stats and more. — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) August 24, 2021

For the very first time, Destiny 2 will have a weapon that can be crafted and used to kill enemies as well as defeat other Guardians in PvP. This weapon is called "the Glaive", which will arrive in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, alongside the main crafting system.

Destiny 2: New craftable weapon in Witch Queen expansion and other customizations

Destiny 2 is finally going to have a crafting system after four years. This will enable Guardians to make their own weapons and choose the perks they want to pair the weapons with.

In a recent interview with Polygon, Destiny 2 game director Joe Blackburn opened up about many things regarding the future of weapons crafting and the Glaive. The community first found out about it on August 24 during Bungie's live showcase. However, more details regarding the system have been revealed very recently.

Joe Blackburn has stated that their crafting system in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen won't resemble other MMOs, instead, it will feel more special and sacred. He went on to say that it won't affect the current in-game economy whatsoever.

To make things clear, a veteran player with numerous resources won't have an advantage over someone new to the game.

The upcoming weapon, the Glaive, is a spear that can shield Guardians from incoming attacks, shoot and work as a melee weapon too. Being the only craftable weapon in Destiny 2, it is also the first of its kind where Guardians can melee combatants in first-person perspective.

The Glaive in action from the Destiny 2 Witch Queen trailer (Image via Bungie)

The Glaive will be an energy weapon with special ammunition equipped. Its greatest perk, however, will be the ability to stab enemies even if the weapon's magazine is empty.

This also gives Guardians the freedom to choose the perks they want to pair with the weapon they are crafting. Each chosen perk will synergize and behave accordingly against enemies.

