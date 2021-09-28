Uldren Sov and the resurrection of a tragedy in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost 

The name Uldren Sov is not unheard of by the Destiny 2 community. Being the primary antagonist of the first-ever expansion in the game, the Awoken prince carries a lot of weight in the lore books. While being a loyal comrade and brother to Mara Sov in the first game, the story for Uldren in Destiny 2 has been nothing but tragic and complicated.

After being resurrected under the new name of the Crow, he now serves under the Vanguard. While there have been hurdles and mysteries leading up to this point, the Witch Queen Savathun seems to have played a massive part in everything. Being the monarch of lies, corrupting Uldren, giving him Light, and bringing him back to the City might have been her plan from the very beginning.

The influence of Savathun on Uldren Sov in Destiny 2

4) Forsaken and corrupting the Awoken Prince

Corrupted Uldren in Destiny 2 Forsaken (Image via Bungie)

Uldren Sov has always been loyal and devoted towards his sister, Queen Mara, alongside the Dreaming City. However, right after the Forsaken campaign, the siblings were separated, leading Uldren to descend slowly into madness. The first time he ever made an appearance in Destiny 2 was at the Forsaken expansion.

Throughout the campaign, the Guardians got to see Uldren talking to his sister, which later turned out to be the lies of the Riven. The main plan was to lure the corrupted prince to the Tangled Shore along with an army of Scorn Barons. This led to him following Riven's words and sacrificing himself at her hands at the entrance of the Dreaming City.

Uldren Sov at the end of Forsaken (Image via Bungie)

Part of the Forsaken story ends with the Guardian killing Uldren Sov and his body stored away inside the Dreaming City. The madness of the Awoken prince came to an end, or that's what everyone thought.

3) Riven of a Thousand Voices and Savathun's influence

Riven of a Thousand Voices boss of the Last Wish raid (Image via Bungie)

Riven is no stranger to the world of Destiny 2. Being the primary mastermind behind everything in Forsaken, she corrupts the Dreaming City from its heart. Before getting taken by Oryx, she served Mara Sov as a powerful Ahamkara of the Sol system. However, after Oryx was defeated, she started helping the Witch Queen Savathun, the plot of which ties into today's Season of the Lost.

Up until this point, everyone seemed to be blaming Riven for the curses on Dreaming City as they were her deeds alone. Even after Oryx's departure, there could've been no way Riven was taken yet again. This is where the biggest twist to the story comes in. Riven of a Thousand Voices was already under the influence of Savathun, even before the Destiny 2 Forsaken campaign took place.

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame Riven’s death has granted one last wish… one last curse. Riven’s death has granted one last wish… one last curse. https://t.co/4xcNjV9GR8

In the lore of one of the legendary leg armor called Boots of the Great Hunt, Riven says:

But today I have a visitor. She reminds me of the king [Oryx]. Yet subtler. Nothing announces her arrival. Her will does not flow through the system in an open challenge against her enemies. I did not notice her. That means [The Light] did not notice her. She knows that though I am Taken, I am beholden to no one. So I ask her if she wishes to take up those strings.

She does. And I take a new step. My cage loses its purpose. I can tell this is not a part of her grand design. This is an introduction. She is at play. Through our new bond, I glimpse her intention. And I hope she remains at play. Most of those who [bargain] with me never wins. She releases vibrant, unrestricted bursts of air from her face. I did not.

This clears up the fact that Savathun made a wish which ultimately led Riven in creating the Scorns. It also pushed Uldren down the path of corruption, leading to his death. But the final goal of the Witch Queen was still unknown.

2) Uldren's resurrection, and the ultimate goal of the Witch Queen,

Uldren Sov resurrected as a Guardian (Image via Bungie)

With Destiny 2 Beyond Light and Season of the Hunt, a new character was introduced within the ranks of Vanguard. He was mockingly named "Crow" by Spider of Tangled Shore and was taken in.

However, the Guardians soon freed him and invited him to the Tower to officially become a light-bearing Guardian. Here, under the mentorship of Osiris, Uldren started working as a scout for the Vanguard in The Last City. From this point onwards, everything leads to the current season of Destiny 2, Season of the Lost.

Savathum prisoned by Mara Sov in Season 15 (Image via Bungie)

Savathun has been in Osiris's form from Destiny 2 Season 12 to the entirety of Season of the Splicer. In a recent cutscene, the Witch Queen explains how she led Uldren back into The Last City and gave him a chance for redemption. But her plans reach far beyond the means to sympathize with the Awoken Prince.

1) Final results, and leading up to Destiny 2 Witch Queen

Witch Queen Savathun (Image via Bungie)

Bungie has already teased numerous stuff relating to their upcoming expansion, Destiny 2 Witch Queen. In the trailer, there are floating entities that seem to be Hive ghosts. So it is safe to assume that Savathun has already mastered the way of harnessing the power of The Light. The Guardian, with current events, is witnessing her study through various test subjects. The primary one being Uldren Sov.

DD @KingDDDumb Witch Queen theory:



Here is a screenshot from the reveal trailer of a cocooned titan: https://t.co/OsmwQDbR8k

Step 1:

In the Year 1 Destiny 2 strike named "Savathun's Song," the Witch Queen was already trying to experiment by capturing Guardians. This was to see if she could capture the Light and retain memories at the same time.

Step 2:

In Destiny 2 Forsaken, she corrupted Uldren Sov through Riven to see if the Taken, or the Corrupted, could be turned into Guardians.

Step 3:

With the first two being successful, in Season of the Lost, she tries to give Uldren's memories back to him to see if it works.

The next steps of her plan will be more precise with the epilogue of Destiny 2 Season of the Lost.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

