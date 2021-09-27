The hidden power of Thermoclastic Blooming in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost 

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost brought in several new gears and modifications, which completely shifted the sandbox meta. Aside from Fusion Rifle's Particle Deconstruction, or ability-based Elemental Shards, another mod deserves mention. It is known as Thermoclastic Blooming.

From the outside, Thermoclastic Blooming might not seem like much, but with the right tweaks and skills, it can be beneficial even in high-end activities. It is acquired from the seasonal artifact Wayfinder's Compass and requires only two energy slots in a gauntlet of any class in Destiny 2.

Thermoclastic Blooming and its use with every class in Destiny 2

The Artifact Mod, Thermoclastic Blooming, creates an Orb of Power with each enemy defeated using a solar or a stasis melee. The mod was disabled by Bungie for three straight weeks due to its insane capabilities while paired up with the exotic Fusion Rifle, Telesto.

However, it was enabled again on September 23, and the results with every solar or stasis build have been awe-inspiring.

1) Titan Sunbreaker

Titan solar subclass (Image via Bungie)

The Titan can be built around the Thermoclastic Blooming in one of two ways: either with the middle tree hammer throw or the bottom tree Mortar Blast. While the hammer has a reliable guarantee of melee ability uptime, the bottom tree is more destructive when paired with the additional arc mod, Invigoration.

Artifact mod (Image via Destiny 2)

Invigoration requires one energy slot, which reduces the melee cooldown of the class after picking up Orbs of Light. Guardians can use Melee Wellmaker alongside two Hands-On artifact mods on the helmet to gain additional super energy. This will grant an increased bonus for super gain after each melee kill. Additionally, Melee Wellmaker will drop elemental Wells, granting the ability skills to regenerate after picking them up.

Charged with light mods such as heavy-handed can be useful too, as it refunds half of the wearer's melee energy after using a fully charged melee ability.

2) Revenant Hunter

Revenant Hunter stasis subclass in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The melee ability for the Revenant class of Hunters in Destiny 2 is a little unorthodox. Upon activation, Guardians can throw a total of two Shurikens. These ice blades can bounce off surfaces and enemies, killing a maximum of four enemy combatants. Each Shuriken counts as a melee kill, thereby dropping Orbs of Light after a kill.

Much like the build for the Titans, two Hands-on and Melee Wellmakers are essential for maximum super and melee uptime. However, there's a new addition in the form of Melee Kickstart, which returns a bit of energy with each fully charged Shuriken ability. This will allow Guardians to fully charge a super ability every 10 to 12 seconds.

3) Warlock Dawnblade

Warlock Dawnblade (Image via Bungie)

Possibly the most broken of the Destiny 2 builds, the bottom tree Dawnblade for the Warlocks has the largest range of solar explosions with this season's mods.

One thing to note here is that every skill in the bottom tree counts as a solar melee ability. Therefore, it can grant Orbs of Light to every chain, alongside increased ability and super regeneration for Warlocks.

Based on the difficulty of the activity, Guardians can pair this mod with a Necrotic Grip or a Karnstein Armlet exotic gauntlet in Destiny 2.

