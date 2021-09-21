How to unlock Ager's Scepter catalyst in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost saw the introduction of two new exotic weapon types. These are the Lorentz Driver and Ager's Scepter. With Lorentz's catalyst released since Day 1 of the season, Guardians will have to work a little to get Ager's. This comes after running Astral Alignment activities several times.

Ager's Scepter is the first-ever stasis-infused exotic trace rifle in Destiny 2. Capable of freezing and making enemies explode, this weapon type has already made its impact inside the game. By adding a catalyst, it will gain additional perks to further strengthen its abilities.

Destiny 2: How to get the exotic catalyst perk of Ager's Scepter

Guardians will have to spend a lot of time inside the Destiny 2 seasonal activity, Astral Alignment, to acquire the catalyst. To be specific, they will need a total of 100 Parallax Trajectory to open one chest of Wayfinder's Trove. These chests spawn after the end of each "Astral" activity.

After Destiny 2 Season of the Lost ends, Guardians can get this catalyst by opening the chests at the end of Nightfall activities. However, since this is an exotic drop, there is no guaranteed chance of acquiring it. Players can run the activity once or several times, and get the catalyst either way.

There are specific exotic weapons that require a catalyst to achieve full capability. Some are strong without one, but it is always an advantage to ascend a weapon to its full potential. However, acquiring the catalyst for Ager's Scepter won't be enough. Guardians will also need to complete a set of objectives.

Defeating combatants using Ager's Scepter to unlock the upgrade. Defeating combatants with precision damage will grant bonus progress. Destroying breakable walls inside the shattered realm will grant bonus progress.

Exotic perk of the Catalyst

The catalyst for Ager's Scepter, in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost, grants bonus damage to the weapon. In addition, it overflows the magazine in exchange for a fully charged super ability. The description of the catalyst states:

Drain Super Energy, overflowing the magazine and empowering the beam with bonus damage and the ability to slow and freeze targets until magazine or super energy runs out, or the weapon is stowed. Can only be activated when super energy is full.

Having said that, Guardians will have to complete a series of quests titled "Tracing the Stars" and "Hollow Coronation" to acquire the exotic trace rifle. Otherwise, the catalyst won't drop from the treasure troves.

