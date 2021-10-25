Destiny 2 weekly reset (October 26 to November 2): Festival of the Lost ends, Vanguard Rank boost, and more 

It's the last week of seasonal challenges in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost, as the Guardians inch closer to the next big expansion. The annual event known as the Festival of the Lost will also see itself for the final time in the upcoming week. Eva Levante is scheduled to return in December with "Moments of Triumph" alongside the 30th anniversary event.

Week 10 of Destiny 2 Season of the Lost will bring in one of the toughest Nightfalls in the game called "The Corrupted." Alongside this, Guardians will also gain bonus Vanguard ranks and can fight against each other within the Clash PvP game mode.

Tenth weekly reset in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost

1) Nightfall strike and Vanguard bonus

The Corrupted Nightfall (Image via Bungie)

The taken-infused Nightfall is back, as Guardians will have to venture into Dreaming City and save Sedia next week in Destiny 2. Bungie has patched up a lot of bugs and problems this Nightfall previously included, to make it perfect in the upcoming weeks. Guardians can now reach platinum completion without having to worry about the straying Taken Champion after the Ogre encounter.

Much like another Taken strike, it might contain the same modifiers as the Lake of Shadows. They are Epitaph and a unique knockback boss modifier.

2) Festival of the Lost ends

Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost (Image via Bungie)

The annual event "Festival of the Lost" will be running for one last week. Guardians will have a final chance to collect Bright Dust, complete triumphs, and gather exclusive ornaments for this event.

Once the Festival of the Lost ends, players won't be able to get hold of the Destiny 2 exotic sparrow known as Headless Horsepower. So now will be the ideal time to farm candy and pages to acquire all six masks from Eva's inventory. Legendary weapons are waiting to be utilized as well.

3) Clash in Crucible

Clash game mode in Crucible (Image via Bungie)

Clash game mode, much like other Crucible Momentum and Scorched, is a weekly rotating activity that works as a team deathmatch. Each match has a ten-minute time limit, with the Guardians spawning five seconds after their death.

The first team to reach a total of 100 points, or the one to keep most points while the timers run out will win the match.

