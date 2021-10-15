Changes to Astral Alignment in Destiny 2, new recommended power level, and more 

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost brought forth an array of new quests, exotic weapons, and the activities from which they can be acquired. While some of these weapons are easy to get hands-on, some need a little more push in terms of grind and luck. Astral Alignment is the newest six-stack seasonal activity which is split into various phases.

With the latest stasis Trace Rifle, Ager's Scepter being obtainable via an exotic quest in the Dreaming City, the catalyst has a more randomized drop rate that can get on the player's nerves.

Bungie mentioned in their latest weekly blog post, TWAB, about a few changes and additions coming to the seasonal activity in the upcoming week of Destiny 2.

Recommended power level and added difficulties in Destiny 2 Astral Alignment

In the most recent week of Destiny 2 Season of the Lost, Guardians got to experience the legendary variant of the seasonal mission known as the Shattered Realm. This mode follows more or less the same mechanics as higher-tier Nightfalls with modifiers.

To get an idea, the legendary Shattered Realm consists of Match Game, additional Champion enemies, Equipment lock, and disabled radar.

Equipment lock grayscaled gears in inventory (Image via Destiny 2)

Seasonal Activity 'Astral Alignment' will be getting additional difficulty added to it, along with a few more features. The idea is similar to the corrupted expunge from Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer, where instead of Corrupted Chests, the final reward guarantees a high-stat gear.

The recommended power level for the buffed-up Astral Alignment will be 1320 with different modifiers for the Guardians to play around with.

Guardians will have their equipment locked in addition to the extinguish modifier. This will mean that an entire fire team of six will be sent to orbit if they fail to complete the activity or get wiped. So players will have to be extra careful when it comes to picking suitable weapons for the Champion mobs and kill everything without dying in the process.

The legendary Astral Alignment will contain the general Taken modifiers, as follows:

Denial, where Taken Vandals summon shields more than usual

Epitaph, where Taken combatant generate Blight geysers when defeated

Empath, where Guardians will take increased damage from Melee.

Completing this challenge in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost will grant the players an extra chest at the end. This means with three total Wayfinder chests, the chance of getting Ager's Scepter catalyst also increases.

