All seasonal challenges for Week 8 in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost

The stage is set for the Guardians to be in Dreaming City again as Destiny 2 Season of the Lost enters its eighth week. As scheduled, the new week will mean new seasonal challenges that will further reward an amount of EXP, bright dust, and Compass Calibration levels.

Week 7 in Season of the Lost saw the end of the Wayfinder's Voyage quest. Finishing that particular challenge rewarded Guardians with the seasonal kinetic shotgun, Fractethyst.

The shattered realms in the coming weeks will see another difficulty added to the tally. Players will have to complete the legendary variant of the activity, much like the corrupted expunges in Destiny 2 Season 14.

Several interesting activities lined up as part of Seasonal Challenges for Week 8 in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost

1) Aggressive Cartography

Destiny 2 Shattered Realm (Image via Bungie)

Guardians will be given access to a new mode of the weekly Shattered Realm activity. They will need to rescue a Techeun any week within the Ascendant plant in legendary difficulty to complete this challenge.

Techeun Rescue required: 1

Upon completion, players will get a huge sum of EXP and Wayfinder Compass Calibration levels.

2) Shattered Blademaster

Exotic solar sword in Destiny 2, Lament (Image via Bungie)

To complete this challenge, gamers must score enough sword kills within the Destiny 2 Shattered Realm. Bonus progression will be granted if a powerful enemy is killed with a sword.

Sword kills required: 300

Upon completion, Guardians will be rewarded with EXP and Wayfinder's Compass calibration.

3) Ruthless Ley Liner

Astral Alignment (Image via Destiny 2)

Players must complete several Astral Alignment activities to complete this particular seasonal challenge.

Required Astral Alignment rounds: 100

It is unclear whether this challenge is retroactive or not. Upon completion, Guardians will be rewarded with Challenger EXPs and Compass Calibration.

4) Display of Authority

The Ascendancy Gambit Ornament (Image via Bungie)

Guardians will simply need to acquire the Gambit ornament of the ritual rocket launcher known as the Ascendancy. With an infamy boost in the upcoming week, Destiny 2's gambit will see a lot of action.

Weapon Ornament required: 1

A massive sum of EXP and Bright Dust will be rewarded to them upon completing this seasonal challenge.

5) Pinnacle

Guardian's Power level (Image via Destiny 2)

Users will need to reach the Destiny 2 Season 15 pinnacle cap of 1330. All the gear in the inventory, including five armor pieces and three weapons, needs to be at the pinnacle cap of 1330.

Power Level required: 1330

Guardians will once again be rewarded with vast amounts of EXP and Bright Dust.

6) Fusion Rifle and Sword Calibration

The Destiny 2 fusion rifle, Main Ingredient (Image via Bungie)

Opponents need to be defeated using fusion rifles or swords. Bonus progression will be granted to the Guardians with kills against other players.

Progress required: 100

Challenger EXP and Bright Dust will be rewarded upon completion.

Edited by Ravi Iyer