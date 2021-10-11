Destiny 2 weekly reset (October 12 to 19): Festival of the Lost begins, Lake of Shadows Nightfall, and more

With Guardians already halfway into Destiny 2 Season of the Lost, the community enters its eighth week with new challenges, Nightfall, and the annual event known as Festival of the Lost.

With Grandmaster Nightfalls kicking off last week, players will grind hard enough to reach the required power level and grab the loot.

The Festival of the Lost will return to the Tower, where Guardians have to speak to Eve Levante and start the quest bound for the event. In addition, a total of six seasonal challenges will be available in week 8, alongside a brand new Nightfall and exclusive weapons.

Weekly reset for eighth week in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost

1) Festival of the Lost begins

Festival of the Lost decorations on the Tower (Image via Bungie)

The Festival of the Lost is an annual Destiny 2 event that coincides with Halloween.

After the events of the Red War, the vendor for the event temporarily changed to Amanda Holiday due to the absence of Eva Levante. However, she is back now, bringing together the Guardian's annual celebrations each year, such as Guardian games and Solstice. Festival of the Lost is one of them.

The event mainly gathers the Guardians in a fireteam to deal with the horrors across the system. Upon finishing, they are rewarded with legendary gears, emblems, masks, ghost shells, sparrows, shaders, emotes, and much more.

2) Nightfall strike

Lake of Shadows Nightfall Strike (Image via Bungie)

In week 8 of Destiny 2 Season of the Lost, Guardians will be going up against hordes of taken enemies inside the EDZ. With exclusive modifiers and various champions, Lake of Shadows is the shortest strike in terms of length this season.

Guardians will need to take full advantage of farming as many Ascendant Shards and Nightfall weapons as possible. The adept weapons in the reward pool will be Palindrome and The Swarm. Reaching a platinum score on completion will grant a 100% chance of dropping an adept.

3) Gambit boosts

The Gambit vendor, The Drifter (Image via Bungie)

In the Destiny 2 unique game mode, Gambit will see some action as Guardians get increased infamy with every finished match. This will further increase the reputation earnings of the vendor, with a chance to get the Ascendancy Rocket Launcher or its gambit variant ornament faster.

Any Guardians who haven't yet reset their infamy or reputation rank can do so and earn an Ascendant Shard from the Drifter.

