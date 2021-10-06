How to quickly farm Bright Dust for the upcoming Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 

With Festival of the Lost and Dawning right around the corner, Guardians inside Destiny 2 Season of the Lost will look for various ways to get their hands on Bright Dust.

Guardians are going to need a lot of Bright Dust to get the rare event-exclusive ornaments. These are in-game currencies that can be acquired completely by free-to-play means.

There are many ways to grind for Bright Dust inside Destiny 2, some of which keep the Guardian from completely spending their savings. From vendors, bounties, and Seasonal Challenges, players can save up enough Bright Dust to get their favorite ornaments in the upcoming events.

Ways to get Bright Dust efficiently in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost

Here are all the methods Guardians can use to get Bright Dust more efficiently.

1) Seasonal Challenges

Seasonal Challenges in Destiny 2 hold one of the most important values for Guardians in terms of leveling up and getting materials. While some Challenges reward the Guardians with seasonal weapons, others provide them with a sum of Bright Dust.

With the new weekly reset, players will get access to seven new Challenges, three of which reward them with Bright Dust.

After completing a total of 75 Seasonal Challenges, the objective "Master of All" will reward approximately 2000 Bright Dusts at the end. These are all one-and-done objectives, so the amount of Bright Dust gained from here will be limited.

2) Vendors and Bounties

Perhaps the only unlimited source of Bright Dust in Destiny 2, vendors at the Tower can be very helpful in providing this in-game currency. With each weekly reset, players will need to complete a total of eight bounties. After completion, each vendor will reward a total of 150 Bright Dust to the Guardians.

This process can be done with three different characters, adding up to an amazing total for Bright Dust from completing normal bounties alone. Aside from this, Zavala grants five additional bounties, which further rewards the Guardians with 10 Bright Dust each.

One thing to note here is that Zavala's additional Destiny 2 bounties do not have any limit. So if the Guardian takes five minutes to clear five bounties, that adds up to 600 Bright Dust per hour.

