Destiny 2 community is unhappy with new Trials of Osiris matchmaking

Destiny 2's revamped version of Trials has had mixed feedback from the community over the past few weeks. The Guardians got to see a total change in Saint-14's reputation system, a brand new matchmaking pool, and the option to play the game mode solo.
However, Bungie might have changed things too much over the last weekend, as the community is unhappy with the results.
It is safe to say that the overall changes in Season 15 were received more positively than what Destiny 2 Trials brought to the table before. More people were going flawless, with over 60% of the players earning their access to the lighthouse for the first time. That was the case until Bungie decided to change the matchmaking pool again this weekend.
As a result, newer players' chances of earning flawless have turned from doable to near impossible.
Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris matchmaking is getting backlash from the community
The most recent TWAB from Bungie had a separate section that talked about the overall thoughts on Trials, upcoming changes, and more. In Destiny 2 Season of the Lost, if anyone went flawless, that player would've been moved to a separate matchmaking pool for the Sunday reset.
However, Bungie didn't like the idea and thought the timing was 'awkward' to anyone living outside the Americas. Their idea of making the matchmaking pool more skill-based is to remove the flawless pool altogether.
Bungie recently updated a system where gamers will get matched with other Guardians with the same number of wins in the early stages of a Destiny 2 Trials card. In addition, those with over 70+ wins on the weekends will get matched against 10x 'flawless'.
First, the Guardians could reset their card after a loss and restart their pools with other Guardians with the same number of wins. However, if someone wins three or five times and resets their card now, they will be matched against players that have the same number of flawless wins or in total.
Hence, after resetting their cards on a loss, a fireteam or player has a chance to get matched with more formidable opponents. This doesn't just reduce the opportunity to earn lighthouse access but also denies adept weapons.