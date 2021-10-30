Destiny 2 Hotfix 3.3.1.2, flawless pool changes, and more

Bungie recently made a few key announcements ahead of this week's Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris. Their weekly blog post, known as TWAB, focused mainly on the flawless pools and the company's plans surrounding them.

The game also has a patch version 3.3.1.2 deployed with yesterday's daily reset.

As announced by Bungie, Guardians will see changes to Destiny 2 Nightfall, Trials matchmaking, and many other things. As many might have already expected, the exotic fusion rifle Telesto underwent a nerf alongside other fixes to the Guardian's ability issues.

Summary of TWAB, Destiny 2 flawless matchmaking changes, and more

The main goal for Bungie behind the Destiny 2 Trials lab was to gather data on the player's engagement and the split in population. While the Trials player count has dropped each week, it's expected given the duration of the ongoing season.

With Freelance wrapping up last week, it has been recorded that players in the solo pool played the game three times longer than those in the normal Trials mode. There were approximately 244,000 exclusive freelance players, with 220,000 in both solo and fireteam.

Trials Report @TrialsReport 📈 Charts yay!



Here's how the "weekly-wins-population" evolved last week, with snapshot at every daily reset. The larger bar on the right is more than 100 wins. 📈 Charts yay!Here's how the "weekly-wins-population" evolved last week, with snapshot at every daily reset. The larger bar on the right is more than 100 wins. https://t.co/CSu42Qarcz

Bungie said they liked the overall vibe of Freelance. This means they will be looking to run the game mode more occasionally for the remainder of Destiny 2 Season 15.

However, the primary focus shifts to the flawless pool changes mentioned in the TWAB.

With the recent Destiny 2 reset, Bungie has rolled out a new system for Trials, which is a more weekly performance metric. Starting today, Guardians will be matched with players with the same number of wins over the weekend and wins on the card.

As for the regulars, 10x flawless players will be matched against other Guardians with 70+ wins on their card.

ZkMushroom @ZkMushroom Every Trials streamer opinion after TWAB.. Every Trials streamer opinion after TWAB.. https://t.co/oOfXHYCTZU

While this removes the flawless pool, Bungie has said there might be an increase in the overall time taken to find a match. This is a fair trade-off with the quality of each game, and the developers will be keeping a close eye. They're hoping to see more matches with 5-4 outcomes rather than 5-0.

Other fixes from the 3.3.1.2 patch include the prevention of mini screebs from burrowing beneath the ground in Destiny 2 Grandmaster Nightfall. Telesto projectiles won't get attached to allies, while the bolts can no longer be destroyed by shooting them.

Additionally, the lifetime of the void bolts from Telesto has been reduced from 10 to 5 seconds.

Edited by Ravi Iyer