Bungie has nothing special planned for Destiny 2 in November

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost is scheduled to be six months long, which is extensive considering the number of events to keep the players busy. With the next expansion, Witch Queen, getting pushed for release until late February, everyone knew there would be a dry period this season.

As things stand, that period can be considered starting with November. Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost will end with the upcoming weekly reset.

The next event for Bungie's 30th anniversary won't be in the game until December 7. So players somehow have to find a way to pass the time with just regular activities.

November is going to be a dry period for Destiny 2 gamers

Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost will wrap up on November 2. The next event with the 30th anniversary and a paid dungeon will be deployed on December 7.

So for almost a month and the first week of December, users will have to bear the drought of no new events and activities.

Bungie has confirmed that the upcoming five months will only have one eventful activity, the Iron Banner. In addition, there will be the usual weekend of Trials, perhaps even with experimented labs.

So now is probably the ideal time to cool off before major upcoming Destiny 2 events such as Dawning, Moments of Triumph, and Anniversary.

The lead community manager at Bungie, Cozmo, stated the following on TWAB:

"After Iron Banner ends next week, we will still have Trials going throughout November with the new matchmaking changes mentioned in this TWAB. You can also use this time to catch up on some catalysts, knock out some Triumphs, or finish anything else taking up space in your quest log. We have some fun stuff planned for our 30th anniversary on December 7. It's going to be a great time to play some Destiny."

The company has been pretty open about its dedication towards creating Destiny 2 Witch Queen. Due to several game-breaking bugs and glitches in the past couple of weeks, Bungie can use some of this off-time to focus more on polishing Witch Queen before its release.

