Destiny 2 Grandmaster Nightfall guide (November 2 to 9): Devil's Lair

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost enters its eleventh week with the Devil's Lair Nightfall being active. Guardians will have to go through Hive and Fallen enemies, with the latter faction dominating the strike for the most part. This particular activity is said to be more on the accessible side, compared to other missions like Corrupted, Proving Grounds, or Hollowed Lair.

After a hectic week of Corrupted, Guardians can take a breather with this particular mission. While some rooms tend to overwhelm the fireteam, a mix of well-synergized builds and classes will make things easier in this Destiny 2 Grandmaster. The Nightfall weapons that Guardians are most likely to get are Plug One and Uzume.

Builds and mods Guardians can follow to make Destiny 2 Devil's Lair Grandmaster easier

1) Champions and Modifiers

Anti Barrier Servitor (Image via Destiny 2)

Like other Nightfall variants, Devil's Lair in Destiny 2 has the unique modifiers known as Ararch-NO and Sepik's Gaze. As the Guardians have encountered one of them in the Exodus Crash Nightfall, the Arach-NO increases any incoming arc damage from enemies. Players will have to equip their arc resistance mod to their armor to counter this damage.

In addition, the second unique modifier of this strike is known as Sepik's Gaze. It further increases arc and splash damage from enemies. The champions present in this strike are Overload and Barrier, alongside all three elemental shields. So players have a lot of options to choose from that will synergize well with this Nightfall.

2) Subclasses and mods

Warlock Well of Radiance (Image via Destiny 2)

Like all Destiny 2 Grandmaster Nightfalls, having a Warlock with the Well of Radiance is a must-have for fireteams. This is to quickly counter any situation that might overwhelm the party with more than two Champions at once. Pairing the Well of Radiance with the Phoenix Protocol will significantly reduce super downtime as well.

A stasis Revenant Hunter is also viable due to the Focusing Lens. The only modifications that will be necessary here are the Particle Deconstruction and Focusing Lens. There is another underrated stasis mod for the Helmet piece known as Power Preservation. This creates additional orbs of light for allies with super kills.

This means anyone running the Well of Radiance will be getting their super ability back due to the Phoenix Protocol and the Power Preservation mod. Chaos Reach Warlocks are an excellent choice as the third member, due to the additional chance of creating extra orbs and damaging elite enemies affected by stasis.

3) Weapons

Ticuu's Divination (Image via Bungie)

Guardians have a lot of choice in weapons when it comes to this specific Destiny 2 Grandmaster Nightfall. Facing all three elemental shields, players have to keep the champion enemies in mind as well.

Overloading Ticuu's Divination for Solar alongside a kinetic anti-barrier auto rifle is a good choice. They can be paired up with the Threaded Needle void Linear Fusion Rifle. A kinetic bow with Eriana's Vow is also a viable choice, with the third element being the Guardian's subclass.

