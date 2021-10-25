All seasonal challenges for week 10 in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost 

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost will conclude its long-running array of seasonal challenges with its tenth week. Guardians will once again have to do a bit of grinding and calibration to earn a massive amount of EXP and Bright Dust. After completing a total of 75 seasonal challenges, players are fated to get an enormous chunk of Bright Dust.

With the final week of Festival of the Lost, players will be looking to keep themselves busy as this week might be their last chance at farming Bright Dust out of challenges. The Eververse store won't be holding any more free armor-set ornaments, so the upcoming week will be the ideal time for anyone looking to get their hands on some free stuff.

The final set of Seasonal Challenges for Guardians in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost

1) Techeun's Cunning

Destiny 2 Techeun (Image via Bungie)

To complete this challenge, Guardians will need to fully upgrade their three abilities in Wayfinder's Compass. They are Barrier Breach, True Sight, and Safe Passage.

True Sight upgrade required: 2

Barrier Breach upgrade required: 2

Safe Passage upgrade required: 2

Guardians will be rewarded with a certain amount of EXP and Destiny 2 Wayfinder's Compass calibration.

2) Ascendant Quickening

Shattered Realm chest (Image via Destiny 2)

Guardians will need to complete the new legendary Shattered Realm in under 25 minutes to gain the challenge completion status.

Lost Techeun Needs Rescue: 1

Upon completion, players will get EXP and Wayfinder's Compass calibration as usual.

3) Cold Light of Day

Stasis Guardians (Image via Bungie)

The Guardian will need to defeat combatants in Destiny 2 using solar or stasis abilities alongside shatter damage. Bonus progression will be granted to each player after rapidly defeating targets with supers.

Ability kills needed: 500

A considerable amount of Challenger EXP and Wayfinder's Compass progression will be granted upon completion.

4) Display of Supremacy

Ascendancy Vanguard Ornament (Image via Bungie)

To complete this challenge, Guardians need to obtain the Vanguard ornament for the ritual rocket launcher, Ascendancy from Zavala. To do this, players will first need to reach reputation rank 16. This will be easier to do as the upcoming week will boost the reputation EXP gained from each vanguard strike.

Ornament required: 1

Guardians will be rewarded with vast amounts of EXP, Bright Dust, and Planestrider emblem.

5) Dreaming City Defence

Dreaming City in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Players have to complete public events, bounties, Lost Sectors, and patrols on Dreaming City to repel Xivu Arath's footholds.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Progress required: 18

Regular EXP and Bright Dust will be rewarded upon completion.

Edited by Danyal Arabi