The legendary Astral Alignment in Destiny 2 has been tougher, but unrewarding according to players

Over the years, Destiny 2 has become one of the most popular multiplayer games on Steam as well as other platforms. Bungie certainly tries to keep its player base entertained at all times by providing constant updates, fixes, and game modes. Being a looter shooter game itself, Guardians often look for pinnacle loot from time to time or for a specific gear with the best perks.

However, aside from numerous endgame PvE activities like Dungeons, Master Raids, and Nightfall Strikes, Bungie has added yet another challenge for its players this season. It was introduced with an ongoing weekly reset in the form of the legendary Astral Alignment. But unlike other endgame activities, the rewards after its completion seem to be lacking, making the activity kind of pointless.

Destiny 2 community is not happy with the brand new Astral Alignment difficulty

Each season in Destiny 2 brings forth a seasonal activity that requires a fireteam of three or six to participate. While the Season of the Splicer had Override and Expunge, the current Season of the Lost consists of Astral Alignment and Shattered Realm. Bungie, in the hopes of making its players more invested in these activities, introduced tougher versions with legendary difficulty.

Destiny 2 is no stranger to short six-player fireteam activities. One of the most popular game modes from Year 2 Season of Opulence, known as the Menagerie, became an instant fan favorite due to its valuable rewarding system and the fun of killing mobs.

Since day 1 of Season 15, the Astral Alignment has tried to fit that same description, in addition to the legendary difficulty last week. But the players are still unhappy with the result. The main issue lies in its unrewarding nature while throwing in difficult enemies for the players to defeat.

Shattered Realm chest from Destiny 2 Season 15 (Image via Bungie)

The Destiny 2 community thinks that it is better to do two normal Astral runs rather than one legendary run. The only difference between the two is that the latter spawns an extra Wayfinder's chest. There are no additional rewards involving pinnacle gear, double perks of weapons, or even high stat armor.

Each Wayfinder's trove at the end of an Astral Alignment can be unlocked using 100 parallax trajectories. It can be said that while the newest game mode does not reward players with anything of value, it is instead prompting them to spend extra seasonal currency in exchange for the same old rewards. Hopefully, Bungie will look into this matter and make some vital changes.

