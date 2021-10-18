Destiny 2 weekly reset (October 19 to 26): Trials Freelance, New Astral Alignment difficulty, and more

With the Destiny 2 Season of the Lost commencing its ninth week, Guardians will look to continue the Festival of the Lost with new activities and challenges. With a little over two weeks remaining, now is the chance to earn as much bright dust and buy exclusive ornaments as possible from the in-game store.

A brand new week means new seasonal challenges, with six in total. In addition, Guardians will get access to the Trials lab: Freelance for the week, where players will have to queue solo against each other inside Destiny 2 competitive PvP.

Nightfall activity will see a new strike in the form of the Exodus Crash, alongside a new difficulty in Astral Alignment.

Updates for the ninth week in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost (October 19 to 26)

1) New difficulty in Destiny 2 Astral Alignment

Astral Alignment in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Destiny 2 Astral Alignment will be getting more challenging for the players, with additional rewards for the Guardians at the end. A fireteam of six will need to take on the Taken forces with modifiers such as Epitaph, Denial, and Empath.

Much like a Grandmaster activity, the entire fireteam will be sent to orbit if all six members die.

Additionally, in the end, Guardians will be able to get an extra Wayfinder's chest, which increases the chance of dropping an Ager's catalyst.

2) Trials Lab: Freelance

Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris (Image via Bungie)

Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris will receive a new game mode altogether, similar to control points. Other than that, this has a lot to do with the matchmaking itself instead of the objectives inside.

Freelance is a game mode already acquainted with the Survival and Iron Banner. The Guardians will have to matchmake completely solo and go against each other.

It's a first in Trials, so Bungie will be keeping a close eye on the numbers until the end of the week.

3) New Nightfall strike

The Exodus Crash Nightfall strike (Image via Bungie)

Also Read

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost will enter its ninth week with the Fallen-based Nightfall known as the Exodus Crash. Located in Nessus, this Year 1 strike activity is relatively shorter compared to Proving Grounds or The Corrupted.

The Nightfall-exclusive weapons for this strike will be The Comedian and Shadow Price. As usual, gamers will get their hands on adept variants after completing the Grandmaster difficulty.

Edited by Ravi Iyer