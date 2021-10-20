Destiny 2 Grandmaster Nightfall guide (October 19 to 26): Exodus Crash

Thaviks, the Depraved returns to Nessus as Exodus Crash Nightfall prepares for a carnival in Destiny 2 Season 15 this week. Typically, players will have to cut their way through the forces of the Eliksni race and assist Failsafe to drive off the Fallen from her domain. Things are likely to be difficult as Grandmaster Nightfalls never makes things easy for Guardians in their runs.

Exodus Crash in Destiny 2 is one of the slower strikes. While it is by no means difficult like Corrupted or Hollowed Lair, players have to take it extremely slow and steady, and not push for speedrunning this activity. Being a Year 1 strike, the enemies and the overall mechanics are quite simple.

How to clear the Exodus Crash Grandmaster Nightfall in Destiny 2

1) Enemies and modifiers

Thaviks, Exodus Crash boss (Image via Bungie)

Unique modifiers for this strike include Arach-No, where Fallen vandals spawn an arc web at their feet after dying. Additionally, Thavik's Implant increases all incoming arc and environmental damage. Guardians will be facing Overload and Barrier Champions, paired with only Solar elemental shields.

The final boss, Thaviks, tends to run around while invisible instead of just sitting there and taking damage like other bosses. Therefore, general power-builds such as Fusion and Linear Fusions might not work as intended in this particular Destiny 2 Nightfall.

2) Builds and modifications

Warlock Well of Radiance (Image via Bungie)

As mentioned above, the Champions that Guardians are most likely to face are Overload and Barrier. Therefore, Guardians have no choice but to equip one bow and one auto rifle to meet the minimum requirements in countering the Champion mobs. One Arc Resistance mod is mandatory, given the modifiers of the strike.

Exotic bows, much like in the Hollowed Lair, are useful in Destiny 2 Exodus Crash as well. Ticuu's Divination, or Le Monarque, deals overtime damage to enemies, making it easier to stun Overload Champions. Since the strike only throws in Solar enemies, the superior weapon among the two will be Ticuu's paired with a Kinetic auto rifle.

Ticuu's Divination (Image via Bungie)

Players can go for a lot of builds as the final boss makes it easier to deal with a sword, rather than general fusion builds. Shadebinder, or Well of Radiance Warlocks alongside Bottom Tree Sunbreaker Titans are great choices for this Nightfall.

Any Destiny 2 Solar subclass can equip the seasonal mod known as "Withering Heat". It will weaken a Champion for a short duration after it is dealt with a Solar ability. This mod debuffs the enemy by up to 30% for six seconds, which is enough time for Guardians to execute with a Whirlwind sword.

