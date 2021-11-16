Destiny 2 Eververse store for weekly reset (November 16) 

Guardians often visit the Eververse store in Destiny 2 with a unique sense of style, rather than just fighting. Located in the Tower, the Eververse store provides players with shaders, emotes, ornaments, anything, and everything to make the Guardian look pleasing.

With each level after 100, there is a chance to get an Eververse engram as a drop. These engrams will further reward users with either a common or a rare item featured within the Eververse category. However, the store itself accepts only two forms of currency, Bright Dust and Silver.

Gleauxx @Gleauxx new shader in Eververse is HOTTTTT new shader in Eververse is HOTTTTT https://t.co/nragy44jO5

The following article lists a few upcoming ornaments and emotes available for free in Destiny 2. These will be some of the rarest items in the game that might never be redeemable again in the future.

Eververse store for Week 13 of Destiny 2 Season of the Lost

The upcoming weekly reset of Destiny 2 Season of the Lost will see various new ornaments, emotes, and shaders in the Eververse store. All items listed below will be available via Bright Dust, so Guardians have enough time to farm and get them in-game.

Straw Dog Standoff and Archangle's Shell for the upcoming week (Image via Destiny 2)

Starting November 16, Eververse will sell Straw Dog Standoff and Lion Tamer emotes as part of the Bright Dust feature. The exotic will be available for 3250 Bright Dust, while the Legendary will be listed at 1250 Bright Dust.

In addition, the Dead Man's Tale ornament known as "Remembrance" will also be available to purchase for 1250 Bright Dust.

DestinyNews+ @DestinyNewsCom



Bright Dust:

~ Internal Combustion (The Lament)

~ Fiddler's Dance (Emote)

~ Archangel's Might (Ship)

~ Rochambeau (Emote)

~ Izanagi's Shell (Ghost)

~ Black Peregrine (Ship)

~ Charmed, I'm Sure (Liar's Handshake) Eververse Items (Nov. 9) | #Destiny2 Bright Dust:~ Internal Combustion (The Lament)~ Fiddler's Dance (Emote)~ Archangel's Might (Ship)~ Rochambeau (Emote)~ Izanagi's Shell (Ghost)~ Black Peregrine (Ship)~ Charmed, I'm Sure (Liar's Handshake) Eververse Items (Nov. 9) | #Destiny2 Bright Dust:~ Internal Combustion (The Lament)~ Fiddler's Dance (Emote)~ Archangel's Might (Ship)~ Rochambeau (Emote)~ Izanagi's Shell (Ghost)~ Black Peregrine (Ship)~ Charmed, I'm Sure (Liar's Handshake) https://t.co/NkOEioOVu7

In terms of class-based items, all three classes in Destiny 2 will be able to buy the Nemean headpiece for Hunters, Warlocks, and Titans. Other items include:

Pragmat Harrier Exotic ship.

One Fell Swoop Exotic sparrow.

Wanderer's Shell Exotic ghost.

Pyramid Entrance transmat.

Chrome stock shader.

For silver, the week's featured ornaments will be Archangle's Shell and Austroraptor. Both these exotic ornaments will be available for 600 and 700 Bright Dust, respectively.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

In addition, the Legendary emote "Slow Dance" will also be available for purchase alongside the Rochambeau Exotic emote.

Edited by Ravi Iyer