How to collect previous Destiny 2 season pass rewards 

Destiny 2 Shadowkeep saw the arrival of the season pass system, where Guardians could level up from 1 to 100 and get specific rewards with each level. Starting with Seasons of the Undying, the Shadowkeep expansion saw a total of four seasons, with the ongoing Beyond Light scheduled to also end with the same number.

From Season 9 to Season 15, there have been a lot of rewards, seasonal exotics, weapons, and gear ornaments. It didn't end there as the season pass also had materials that were given away to the Guardians on specific levels. However, some might remain unclaimed with time for a few Guardians, which can now be acquired using a Destiny 2 application via phone or an android emulator.

Players can now collect previous Destiny 2 Season pass rewards with a simple trick

Before starting things off, players will need to know that Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer rewards are still available on the official Bungie's website or the Destiny 2 companion app.

Older versions from Seasons of the Undying to Chosen can be acquired from older versions of the same app. The specific version required to do so can be downloaded from this link. It will download an APK file, which can be installed on an android phone, or any android emulator on a PC.

Destiny 2 Companion app download page (Image via APKMiror)

Before opening the downloaded APK file, players will need to uninstall any versions of the Destiny 2 companion app currently installed. After installing, there should be a simple sign-in method for players to enter the app. The seasons should now be visible with any unclaimed rewards on a specific character.

Season selection (Image via Destiny 2 companion app)

The name of the season should be at the topmost portion of the app, which can be selected on all three characters separately. After clicking on any unacquired items, Guardians should be able to get them inside their game. In the case of an engram, the player's inventory or the postmaster needs to be cleared out before claiming.

Season 13 unclaimed reward (Image via Destiny 2 companion app)

The rewards claimed inside this Destiny 2 companion app will be rewarded on the character selected on the app's previous screen. So everyone needs to log inside the game on the correct character before claiming the rewards on the app. Additionally, weapons and armor need to have at least one open slot inside the game to be claimed.

