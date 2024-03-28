All Destiny 2 Into the Light 'Brave' weapons and perk pools

  • home icon
By Soumyadeep Banerjee
Modified Mar 28, 2024 06:57 IST
Destiny 2 Into the Light (Image via Bungie)
Bungie is calling the new gear pieces from Destiny 2 Into the Light 'Brave' weapons, falling under the watch of Lord Shaxx. This is a collection of iconic weapons that forged Guardians ever since the game's beginning. Hence, the company believes that the return of such weapons will provide enough incentive for a huge chunk of the player base to revisit the game and grind their heart out.

On March 27, one day after the big reveal, Bungie uploaded a blog post about these weapons on their official website. Aside from the assigned perks on each weapon, it should be noted that few will be time-gated to farm.

Destiny 2 Brave weapons and perks from Into the Light

Here is a list of all upcoming new and re-issued Destiny 2 weapons in the Into the Light expansion, along with all the perks:

1) Forbearance Grenade Launcher:

Third column: Unrelenting, Stats for All, Demolitionist, Ambitious Assassin, Surplus, Steady Hands, and Disruption Break.

Fourth Column: Wellspring, Golden Tricorn, One for All, Bait and Switch, Chain Reaction, Rampage, and Desperate Measures

2) Succession Sniper Rifle:

Third Column: Moving Target, No Distractions, Lead from Gold, Reconstruction, Firmly Planted, Demolitionist, and Discord.

Fourth Column: Snapshot Sights, Redirection, Recombination, Vorpal Weapon, Focused Fury, Firing Line, and Box Breathing

3) Fallen Gullotine Sword:

Third Column: Vorpal Weapon, Relentless Strikes, Repulsor Brace, Frenzy, Attrition Orbs, Chain Reaction, and Duelist's Trance.

Fourth Column: Surrounded, Whirlwind Blade, Destabilizing Rounds, Eager Edge, Bait and Switch, Sword Logic, and Desperate Measures

4) The Mountaintop Grenade Launcher:

The Mountaintop in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)
Third Column: Feeding Frenzy, Enlightened Action, Subsistence, Threat Detector, Repulsor Brace, Hip-Fire Grip, and Dynamic Sway Reduction.

Fourth Column: Master of Arms, Target Lock, Frenzy, Destabilizing Rounds, Surrounded, Tap the Trigger, and Desperate Measures

5) Hammerhead Machine Gun:

Third Column: Feeding Frenzy, Destabilizing Rounds, Envious Assassin, Rampage, Fourth Time's the Charm, Rewind Rounds, and Under-Over.

Fourth Column: Surrounded, High-Impact Reserves, Target Lock, Onslaught, Killing Tally, Desperate Measures, and Tap the Trigger

6) The Recluse Submachine Gun:

The Recluse Submachine Gun in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)
Third Column: Feeding Frenzy, Enlightened Action, Subsistence, Threat Detector, Repulsor Brace, Hip-Fire Grip, and Dynamic Sway Reduction.

Fourth Column: Master of Arms, Target Lock, Frenzy, Destabilizing Rounds, Surrounded, Tap the Trigger, and Desperate Measures

7) Blast Furnace Pulse Rifle:

Third Column: Zen Moment, Snapshot, Shoot to Loot, Keep Away, Perpetual Motion, Kinetic Tremors, and Headseeker.

Fourth Column: Kill Clip, Firefly, One for All, Frenzy, Rampage, Rapid Hit, and Desperate Measures

8) Edge Transit Grenade Launcher:

Third Column: Chain Reaction, Cascade Point, Impulse Amplifier, Field Prep, Autoloading Holster, Envious Assassin, and Repulsor Brace.

Fourth Column: Frenzy, Destabilizing Rounds, Deconstruct, Adrenaline Junkie, Bait and Switch, Full Court, and Explosive Light

9) Luna's Howl Hand Cannon:

Third Column: Eye of the Storm, Subsistence, Discord, Encore, Slideshot, Enlightened Action, and Heal Clip.

Fourth Column: Magnificent Howl, Kill Clip, Incandescent, Desperate Measures, Opening Shot, Precision Instrument, and Harmony

10) Midnight Coup Hand Cannon:

Third Column: Outlaw, Firefly, Shoot to Loot, Explosive Payload, Moving Target, Attrition Orbs, and Enlightened Action.

Fourth Column: Rampage, Kinetic Tremors, Zen Moment, One for All, Frenzy, Opening Shot, and Desperate Measures

11) Elsie's Rifle Pulse Rifle:

Elsie&#039;s Rifle in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)
Third Column: Feeding Frenzy, Zen Moment, Repulsor Brace, Loose Change, Keep Away, Under-Over, and Rewind Rounds.

Fourth Column: Adrenaline Junkie, Frenzy, Destabilizing Rounds, Kill Clip, Desperado, Desperate Measures, and Headseeker

Destiny 2 Into the Light is scheduled to be released on April 9, 2024, free for everyone.

