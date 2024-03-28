All Destiny 2 Into the Light 'Brave' weapons and perk pools

Bungie is calling the new gear pieces from Destiny 2 Into the Light 'Brave' weapons, falling under the watch of Lord Shaxx. This is a collection of iconic weapons that forged Guardians ever since the game's beginning. Hence, the company believes that the return of such weapons will provide enough incentive for a huge chunk of the player base to revisit the game and grind their heart out.
On March 27, one day after the big reveal, Bungie uploaded a blog post about these weapons on their official website. Aside from the assigned perks on each weapon, it should be noted that few will be time-gated to farm.
Destiny 2 Brave weapons and perks from Into the Light
Here is a list of all upcoming new and re-issued Destiny 2 weapons in the Into the Light expansion, along with all the perks:
1) Forbearance Grenade Launcher:
Third column: Unrelenting, Stats for All, Demolitionist, Ambitious Assassin, Surplus, Steady Hands, and Disruption Break.
Fourth Column: Wellspring, Golden Tricorn, One for All, Bait and Switch, Chain Reaction, Rampage, and Desperate Measures
2) Succession Sniper Rifle:
Third Column: Moving Target, No Distractions, Lead from Gold, Reconstruction, Firmly Planted, Demolitionist, and Discord.
Fourth Column: Snapshot Sights, Redirection, Recombination, Vorpal Weapon, Focused Fury, Firing Line, and Box Breathing
3) Fallen Gullotine Sword:
Third Column: Vorpal Weapon, Relentless Strikes, Repulsor Brace, Frenzy, Attrition Orbs, Chain Reaction, and Duelist's Trance.
Fourth Column: Surrounded, Whirlwind Blade, Destabilizing Rounds, Eager Edge, Bait and Switch, Sword Logic, and Desperate Measures
4) The Mountaintop Grenade Launcher:
Third Column: Feeding Frenzy, Enlightened Action, Subsistence, Threat Detector, Repulsor Brace, Hip-Fire Grip, and Dynamic Sway Reduction.
Fourth Column: Master of Arms, Target Lock, Frenzy, Destabilizing Rounds, Surrounded, Tap the Trigger, and Desperate Measures
5) Hammerhead Machine Gun:
Third Column: Feeding Frenzy, Destabilizing Rounds, Envious Assassin, Rampage, Fourth Time's the Charm, Rewind Rounds, and Under-Over.
Fourth Column: Surrounded, High-Impact Reserves, Target Lock, Onslaught, Killing Tally, Desperate Measures, and Tap the Trigger
6) The Recluse Submachine Gun:
Third Column: Feeding Frenzy, Enlightened Action, Subsistence, Threat Detector, Repulsor Brace, Hip-Fire Grip, and Dynamic Sway Reduction.
Fourth Column: Master of Arms, Target Lock, Frenzy, Destabilizing Rounds, Surrounded, Tap the Trigger, and Desperate Measures
7) Blast Furnace Pulse Rifle:
Third Column: Zen Moment, Snapshot, Shoot to Loot, Keep Away, Perpetual Motion, Kinetic Tremors, and Headseeker.
Fourth Column: Kill Clip, Firefly, One for All, Frenzy, Rampage, Rapid Hit, and Desperate Measures
8) Edge Transit Grenade Launcher:
Third Column: Chain Reaction, Cascade Point, Impulse Amplifier, Field Prep, Autoloading Holster, Envious Assassin, and Repulsor Brace.
Fourth Column: Frenzy, Destabilizing Rounds, Deconstruct, Adrenaline Junkie, Bait and Switch, Full Court, and Explosive Light
9) Luna's Howl Hand Cannon:
Third Column: Eye of the Storm, Subsistence, Discord, Encore, Slideshot, Enlightened Action, and Heal Clip.
Fourth Column: Magnificent Howl, Kill Clip, Incandescent, Desperate Measures, Opening Shot, Precision Instrument, and Harmony
10) Midnight Coup Hand Cannon:
Third Column: Outlaw, Firefly, Shoot to Loot, Explosive Payload, Moving Target, Attrition Orbs, and Enlightened Action.
Fourth Column: Rampage, Kinetic Tremors, Zen Moment, One for All, Frenzy, Opening Shot, and Desperate Measures
11) Elsie's Rifle Pulse Rifle:
Third Column: Feeding Frenzy, Zen Moment, Repulsor Brace, Loose Change, Keep Away, Under-Over, and Rewind Rounds.
Fourth Column: Adrenaline Junkie, Frenzy, Destabilizing Rounds, Kill Clip, Desperado, Desperate Measures, and Headseeker
Destiny 2 Into the Light is scheduled to be released on April 9, 2024, free for everyone.